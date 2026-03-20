BTS ARIRANG album: ‘Swim’ Music Video Marks Comeback With Lili Reinhart

Summary of this article
BTS ARIRANG album launches with Swim music video.
Lili Reinhart features in BTS's comeback MV.
Global tour and concert follow BTS's comeback in 2026.
BTS's ARIRANG album has officially marked the group’s return, with the release of the music video for Swim, their first visual from the project. The comeback arrives after a hiatus of nearly four years, during which all seven members completed their mandatory military service.
As reported by ETimes, the music video for Swim features a striking visual concept set at sea, with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook navigating open waters. The video, directed by Tanu Muino, also stars actor Lili Reinhart, who is seen performing a contemporary dance that adds an emotional layer to the track.
BTS Swim music video sets the tone
The song is presented as an English-language track, echoing the global appeal seen in earlier releases. It is described as carrying a more introspective tone, with atmospheric verses and a rap segment led by RM. The visuals are said to complement themes of resilience and movement, with the ocean acting as a central metaphor.
A behind-the-scenes clip was also shared by Lili Reinhart on social media, where it was playfully remarked that the members should be “kept an eye on”, adding to fan engagement around the release.
ARIRANG album reflects BTS’ identity
The album consists of 14 tracks and draws its name from a traditional Korean folk song often associated with longing and separation. Ahead of the release, it was stated by member Jimin that deep thought had been given to the group’s identity and how it could be expressed authentically through music and performance. It was further conveyed that their roots as a Korean group had been revisited as part of this creative process.
The comeback also precedes a large-scale open-air concert in Seoul, expected to draw massive crowds, and an extensive world tour spanning multiple cities.
Fans react to BTS’ ‘Swim’ music video
Online, the BTS Swim music video has triggered widespread reactions, with fans praising its emotional depth, vocals and cinematic visuals. The release quickly became a major talking point across platforms.
The album ARIRANG and the music video for Swim were released on March 20, 2026.