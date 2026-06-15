Why Is The Big Bash League Coming To India? Arun Dhumal Explains

Arun Dhumal backed Cricket Australia's decision to stage the BBL opener in Chennai
The IPL chairman called India the world's biggest cricket market
Dhumal said cricket's Olympic return will help expand the sport's global footprint
The Big Bash League's (BBL) decision to stage its season-opening match in India has received strong backing from IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, who believes the move reflects the country's unmatched influence in world cricket.
Cricket Australia is set to host the BBL opener at Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in December, marking a significant step in the league's efforts to expand its global reach. Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said India's position as the sport's largest market makes it a natural destination for international cricket properties looking to grow their audience and commercial footprint.
Dhumal backs BBL's India move
Dhumal suggested that Cricket Australia's decision was driven by both sporting and business considerations. He highlighted India's massive cricket following and its importance in the global cricket ecosystem.
"See, India is the biggest cricket market. So definitely, Cricket Australia would want to capitalize on that," Dhumal said.
The IPL chairman also extended his support to the initiative, adding, "And we wish them all the best for their Big Bash inaugural game this season."
The move is expected to provide the BBL with greater visibility among Indian fans while strengthening ties between two of the sport's most influential cricket boards. With India continuing to drive viewership, sponsorship and digital engagement across formats, overseas leagues have increasingly explored opportunities to connect with the country's audience.
Olympics return could boost cricket's global growth
Dhumal also linked the BBL's expansion plans to cricket's broader ambitions on the international stage. With the sport set to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, he believes global opportunities for cricket are increasing rapidly.
"India, being the leader in world cricket, has a lot of scope to add to world cricket," he said.
He further added, "Since now cricket is becoming part of Olympics, it augurs very well for the game, for its global footprint to reach to the length and breadth across the globe."
Dhumal expressed confidence that Cricket Australia had carefully evaluated the benefits of bringing the tournament to India. "I'm sure they would have done their calculations and they are expecting a good boost to their domestic tournament," he said, underlining the potential impact of the landmark decision.