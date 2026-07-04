'Hormuz Is Not Your Stage': Iran Warns UK, France Over Military Plans

Iran rejects UK-France military role in securing the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran says Strait of Hormuz security should remain with coastal states.
UK and France propose multinational mission to protect global shipping routes.
Iran has objected to British and French military help aimed at protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The passage should be secured by coastal states rather than outside powers, Times of India reported.
Tehran also warned that any foreign military presence could raise tensions. It stated those responsible for creating a crisis would be held accountable. The waterway is one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes and a vital artery for the global economy.
The comments followed a joint statement from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on maritime security in the strait. On X, Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned against foreign military displays.
"The Strait of Hormuz is not a theater for the military display of extra-regional powers," Gharibabadi said. He added that Iran, as the guarantor of the strait's security, "warns with sensitivity to any military movement in this waterway".
European Maritime Initiative
The joint UK-France statement stated that Oman had agreed to cooperate to help ensure safe navigation through its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz.
The statement read: "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for the global economy. Restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the Strait is a matter of global concern."
It added: "The Sultanate of Oman has agreed to work with the United Kingdom and France to ensure that its sovereign territorial waters are safe for navigation."
The UK and France also declared readiness to deploy a wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation.
The statement noted: "The UK and France also stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."
Tehran Rejects Western Architecture
Earlier on July 2, Iran criticised a US-led regional security summit held in Bahrain. Tehran rejected what it described as Western attempts to shape the security architecture of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
In another post on X, Gharibabadi argued that the US military command had no authority over the waterway. "Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM," he said.
He maintained that the military summit in Bahrain could not establish "legal order and security for the Persian Gulf".
Gharibabadi warned outside powers of the consequences of their actions. "The security of Hormuz lies with the coastal states," he said. "The crisis-makers will be held accountable for the consequences of their adventurism; this is a serious warning."