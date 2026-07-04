Pope Leo Marks US Independence Day With Appeal To Welcome Immigrants

Pope Leo urged the United States to "welcome, protect and assist immigrants" in a July 4 message marking America's 250th Independence Day.
During a visit to Lampedusa, he appealed to European leaders to adopt a long-term migration strategy and address the root causes of displacement.
The visit underscored the Vatican's support for migrants and came amid continuing global debates over border security and immigration.
Pope Leo XIV marked the 250th anniversary of United States Independence on Saturday with a strong appeal for Americans to continue welcoming immigrants, using a symbolic visit to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa to call for greater compassion towards people fleeing war, persecution and poverty.
The first American-born pontiff timed his pastoral visit to coincide with the July 4 celebrations in the United States, reinforcing what has become a defining theme of his papacy, defending the rights and dignity of migrants and refugees.
In a message addressed to the American people, Pope Leo said the Catholic commitment to protecting human life also includes "welcoming, protecting and assisting immigrants." He urged the United States to uphold its long tradition of receiving newcomers.
"To receive immigrants with compassion and generosity is not only an act of charity, but also a recognition of the dignity that belongs to every human person," the Pope said in his Independence Day appeal.
The Pope spent the day on Lampedusa, Italy's southernmost island and one of Europe's principal gateways for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa. The island has become a symbol of both hope and tragedy, with thousands arriving every year aboard overcrowded and often unsafe boats.
Addressing migrants, aid workers and local residents, Leo said he had come to assure them that the Church "continues to accompany you, support you and encourage you."
Calling on European governments to move beyond short-term responses, the pontiff urged leaders to develop a comprehensive migration strategy capable of "receiving, protecting, supporting and integrating migrants." He also stressed the need to improve conditions in migrants' countries of origin so that fewer people are forced to undertake dangerous journeys.
According to data from the UN Refugee Agency, more than 14,400 migrants have reached Italy by sea so far this year, with over half arriving through Lampedusa. The figure exceeds the island's permanent population of around 6,000 residents. The International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 1,400 people have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean in 2026, including at least 28 children.
During his visit, Pope Leo laid flowers at a cemetery honouring migrants who lost their lives at sea and visited the "Door of Europe," a monument dedicated to those who died attempting the perilous crossing.
The visit echoed that of Pope Francis, who chose Lampedusa for his first trip outside Rome after becoming pope in 2013. Since succeeding Francis in May 2025, Leo has repeatedly emphasised the Church's commitment to migrants and refugees. Last month, he warned that history would judge harshly leaders who mistreat immigrants.
The Pope's latest intervention also carries political significance. Before becoming pope, Leo criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies as "inhuman." While he did not mention Trump by name on Saturday, Vatican officials said the timing of the visit alongside America's Independence Day celebrations was intended to underscore the Pope's message of solidarity with migrants.
Humanitarian organisations welcomed the visit. Anna Leer of the UN Refugee Agency said Pope Leo's presence in Lampedusa sends "a clear message" at a time when migration debates are increasingly focused on border security rather than humanitarian protection.