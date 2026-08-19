WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does India Stand After Beating Sri Lanka In 1st Test? Check Scenario

India secured a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle, taking a 1–0 series lead
Manav Suthar claimed a ten-wicket match haul to bundle out Sri Lanka on Day 5
The win earned India 12 WTC points, keeping them 5th in the standings with a 53.33% PCT
India completed a comprehensive 165-run victory over Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test in Galle, overcoming a stubborn challenge from the hosts to take a vital 1–0 lead in the two-match series.
Chasing a stiff target of 372, Sri Lanka's lower order offered fierce resistance through overnight batter Sonal Dinusha and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who stitched together a gritty 95-run partnership.
However, the game turned decisively in India's favor during the morning session when Ravindra Jadeja broke the stand by removing Dhananjaya for 59, cracking open the door for a dramatic Indian push toward victory.
From there, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took center stage with a mesmerizing spell of bowling, ripping through the rest of the Sri Lankan lineup to finish with a phenomenal ten-wicket match haul. Suthar struck twice in quick succession on Day 5, accounting for Dinusha—who played a brilliant knock of 84—and trapping Prabath Jayasuriya for a golden duck before ultimately cleaning up Keshara Nuwantha to bundle the hosts out and seal the 165-run win.
Points Earned And Movement in the Standings
For their commanding performance in Galle, India collected 12 crucial World Test Championship points, boosting their total tally to 64 points for the ongoing 2025–2027 cycle.
Because teams on the World Test Championship table are officially ranked by their Points Percentage (PCT) rather than raw points alone, this victory elevated India's percentage to 53.33% from 10 matches played, leaving their record at 5 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw.
Despite adding these vital points to their ledger, India remains firmly positioned in 5th place on the global table, though the win narrows the gap significantly between them and the upper echelon.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered a direct hit to their standing following the defeat, dropping down to 6th place with a points percentage of 33.33% after recording 20 points from 5 matches in the cycle.
The ripple effects of India's victory—coupled with the broader landscape of the 2025–2027 World Test Championship cycle—leave the rest of the league table heavily contested at the top.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT (%)
|1
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|84
|77.78
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|2
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|3
|1
|1
|40
|66.67
|5
|India
|10
|4
|4
|1
|52
|53.33
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|1
|20
|33.33
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|1
|4
|1
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|9
|1
|30
|20.83
Australia continues to lead the pack in 1st place with a formidable 77.78 PCT, holding 84 points from 9 matches despite facing a few recent hiccups.
Closely trailing the leaders in 2nd place is South Africa, who command a strong 75.00 PCT with 36 points from just 4 matches, keeping heavy pressure on the frontrunners.
New Zealand sits comfortably in 3rd place with a 72.22 PCT and 52 points from 6 games, while the resurgent Bangladesh side holds a surprising 4th-place spot with a 66.67 PCT and 40 points from 5 matches.
Below India and Sri Lanka in the middle-to-lower tiers, England occupies 7th place with a 24.36 PCT, having accumulated 38 points across 13 matches while battling consistency issues and over-rate penalties. Pakistan sits in 8th place with a 22.22 PCT and 16 points from 6 matches, struggling to find momentum in this cycle.
Finally, the West Indies bring up the rear of the table in 9th place with a 20.83 PCT, managing 30 points from 12 appearances.