WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does India Stand After Beating Sri Lanka In 1st Test? Check Scenario

From there, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took center stage with a mesmerizing spell of bowling, ripping through the rest of the Sri Lankan lineup to finish with a phenomenal ten-wicket match haul. Suthar struck twice in quick succession on Day 5, accounting for Dinusha—who played a brilliant knock of 84—and trapping Prabath Jayasuriya for a golden duck before ultimately cleaning up Keshara Nuwantha to bundle the hosts out and seal the 165-run win.