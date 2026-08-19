Barcelona Vs Al Ahly Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Barcelona face Al Ahly in the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy at the revamped Camp Nou
Hansi Flick's side will look to build momentum ahead of their La Liga opener
Al Ahly arrive unbeaten and aim to spoil Barcelona's homecoming celebration
Barcelona will welcome Al Ahly to the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, August 19, for the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy, with Hansi Flick’s side looking to put the finishing touches on their preparations for the new season. The fixture will also mark Barcelona’s first home game of the 2026/27 campaign and the first Joan Gamper Trophy at the reopened Camp Nou.
Barcelona head into the contest with plenty of attacking confidence after beating Basel 5-2 in their latest pre-season outing. Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Lamine Yamal and Hamza Abdelkarim were among the scorers, while Yamal also provided an assist. The performance offered encouraging signs for Flick, particularly with several players returning from the World Cup and new signings gradually settling into the squad.
The match could also provide another glimpse of Barcelona’s new-look attack. Anthony Gordon made his debut against Basel and is set to feature in front of the home supporters, while Adeyemi has already made an impact. Rodri, however, is not expected to play despite completing his move from Manchester City, although he will be presented to the fans alongside the other new arrivals.
Al Ahly, meanwhile, arrive as a formidable opponent despite the gulf in European pedigree. The Egyptian giants have enjoyed an unbeaten summer and will look to make Barcelona work for the trophy. Their disciplined approach and experience in major international competitions could provide a useful test for Flick’s players before the competitive campaign begins. Barcelona have won the only previous meeting between the sides, a 4-1 victory, giving the hosts a slight historical edge.
With Barcelona’s La Liga opener against Elche approaching, the Gamper Trophy represents more than a traditional pre-season celebration. Flick will want to assess his tactical options, build chemistry among his returning stars and new recruits, while Al Ahly will relish the opportunity to challenge one of Europe’s biggest clubs on its home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm CEST at Spotify Camp Nou.
Barcelona Vs Al Ahly, Club Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details
The pre-season club friendly between Barcelona and Al Ahly will be live streamed on Fancode app and website. However, one need to pay a fee to subscribe.