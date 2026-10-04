How Did India Turn Pakistan Semifinal Scare Into Malaysia Final Dominance? Craig Fulton Reveals Team Talk

India beat Malaysia 5-1 to retain the Asian Games men's hockey gold and qualify for the 2028 Olympics
Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also found the net
Hardik Singh called the gold a big relief after India's disappointing World Cup campaign and praised the team's character
India's men's hockey team delivered when it mattered most, overpowering Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games final to retain their title and secure qualification for the 2028 Olympics.
The defending champions did not have it all their own way in the opening half. Malaysia, a side that has regularly proved difficult for India, created problems and kept the contest competitive.
India, however, stayed composed and gradually took control before producing a decisive second-half performance.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with two goals, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also found the net as India pulled away from Malaysia.
Head coach Craig Fulton felt the team's difficult semifinal against arch-rivals Pakistan had played an important role in preparing them for the final. India had edged Pakistan 4-3 in a high-pressure contest before returning to the pitch for the gold-medal match.
"We played a great game. We almost needed that semifinal (win) to get into this mindset," Fulton said after the match.
The intensity of the semifinal appeared to sharpen India's approach. The team came into the final aware that they could not afford another lapse, particularly after allowing Pakistan back into the contest.
Fulton said the players went through an honest assessment of their performance before turning their attention towards Malaysia.
"This game was good because we really debriefed honestly after the semifinal. We just had to focus on ourselves and our basic game plan but do it at tempo and have no fear. Suddenly, it started to click and off we went again. So it was great."
Malaysia made India work for their lead during the first half and even managed to score a world-class goal. India went into the break with a narrow 2-1 advantage, leaving the final finely poised.
Fulton, though, was impressed by how his players responded after the interval. India raised the tempo considerably in the third quarter, with their defensive structure improving and their attacking game becoming increasingly difficult for Malaysia to contain.
"I'm proud of the boys because on the first half's performance from Malaysia, they did really well. We stuck to our guns but they scored a world-class goal. Coming in 2-1, it was tight. And then our third quarter was immense and I think that was the difference."
One of India's biggest priorities after the semifinal was avoiding the defensive mistakes that had allowed Pakistan to mount a comeback. The coaching staff worked on keeping numbers behind the ball and improving India's counter-defence.
"We were really conscious around our counter-defence and getting numbers behind the ball. We would just let the attacking midfielders and strikers go. If we came back we had a good structure and we did that well for the second half. That was the difference."
That adjustment helped India establish control in the second half and eventually turn a close final into a comfortable victory. Fulton admitted that surviving the Pakistan challenge had been crucial to India's eventual success against Malaysia.
"I'm glad we found a way to win that game because that was the difference and I think that helped us in this final."
Shilanand Lakra then added another dimension to India's attack when he scored in the 54th minute. His contribution drew praise from Fulton, who highlighted the forward's ability to make an impact when required.
"He is that kind of silent assassin and when we needed him he came up trumps and he was really effective."
The Asian Games triumph also offered India a chance to put their World Cup disappointment behind them. The team had finished ninth at the World Cup, but Fulton said the primary objective for 2026 had always been to qualify for the Olympics through the Asian Games.
"That was the main goal of 2026. Had we won the World Cup we still would have had to come here and play. Obviously the World Cup didn't go the way we wanted it to. I'm glad we dominated in Asia and this was important for us."
Asian Games Gold A Big Relief After World Cup Setback - Hardik Singh
For Hardik Singh, the gold medal represented a major relief after the physical and mental strain of India's World Cup campaign.
"It's a big relief for us because how the World Cup went, it was really hard mentally and physically," said the midfielder.
The Indian players were aware that the Asian Games offered no margin for error, with the Olympic qualification spot at stake. Despite their exhaustion, they stayed focused on the task and produced the results required to win the tournament.
"We were very exhausted, but we knew that we have a challenge of the Asian Games, and then we have to win the gold. There’s not a second chance, and you know it’s a high stage, where we have to be consistent about our results. So that’s what we did."
Hardik said the campaign was also a reflection of the team's character. India fought through each match and ultimately delivered the gold medal that had been their target from the beginning of the tournament.
"We stood up at the Asian Games, and we fought every match. It shows our character, and that’s how we are. We want to start strong and finish stronger."
India's 5-1 victory over Malaysia completed their successful title defence and ensured that the Asian Games gold came with the added reward of an Olympic berth, giving the team a significant boost after their difficult World Cup campaign.
With PTI Inputs