Olympic Gold Stolen! Bengaluru Burglers Steal M. M. Somaya's Medal From New Thippasandra Home

“I had left Bengaluru for my native place in Kodagu with my family on the morning of October 25. Taking advantage of the house being locked and unoccupied, two unidentified burglars broke open the front door and entered the house around 2.34 a.m. on October 28. Around 7.15 a.m., neighbours noticed that the door of the house was open. They alerted me. Subsequently, CCTV camera footage from a neighbouring house showed two men breaking open the door and entering the premises,” he said.