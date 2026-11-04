Olympic Gold Stolen! Bengaluru Burglers Steal M. M. Somaya's Medal From New Thippasandra Home

Burglars broke into M. M. Somaya’s house in New Thippasandra, Bengaluru, and stole his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal
The theft took place in the early hours of October 28 and came to light after the family returned from Kodagu district
Other stolen items included medals from the 1982 Asian Games, 1986 Asian Games and 1982 Champions Trophy, along with jewellery and cash
Burglars broke into former Indian hockey star M. M. Somaya’s house in New Thippasandra in Bengaluru and stole his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal, other international sporting medals, jewellery and some cash.
The incident, which took place in the early hours of October 28, came to light after the family returned from Kodagu district. Somaya said the stolen gold medal has meaning far beyond personal loss because it is tied to a landmark moment in Indian sport.
“One of the medals stolen is India’s last Olympic Gold Medal in men’s hockey and, therefore, has immense significance not only for me personally, but also for the nation and the history of Indian sport. For me, it is an irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication, sacrifice and service to the country,” Somaya said.
Burglary Details Emerge
“I had left Bengaluru for my native place in Kodagu with my family on the morning of October 25. Taking advantage of the house being locked and unoccupied, two unidentified burglars broke open the front door and entered the house around 2.34 a.m. on October 28. Around 7.15 a.m., neighbours noticed that the door of the house was open. They alerted me. Subsequently, CCTV camera footage from a neighbouring house showed two men breaking open the door and entering the premises,” he said.
The burglars also took Somaya’s 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal, a silver from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.
The thieves also carried off silver cups, gold ornaments such as bangles, silver spoons, gold coins and Rs 30,000 in cash. Police have put the value of the stolen items at Rs 3.53 lakh.
Somaya’s Sporting Legacy
Somaya is a three-time Olympian.
He represented India in 1980, 1984 and 1988. He also captained the Indian Olympic hockey team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
He received the Arjuna Award in 1985. The stolen 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal was won as part of the Indian hockey team.
Police Investigation Update
Police have registered a case.
The Indiranagar Police has filed a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Officers are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items, including the Olympic gold medal and other sporting honours.
Vikram Amte, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division), Bengaluru City Police said two special teams are working to trace the accused.
Chief Minister Appeal
Somaya has sought government intervention.
Somaya has written to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and asked him to step in for a full investigation within a fixed timeline into the theft of his Olympic gold medal. He also asked the Chief Minister to brief Bengaluru Police authorities on the case’s national and sporting importance and make sure they use all needed resources to trace the medal and the other stolen valuables.
“An Olympic gold medal represents far more than an individual sporting achievement; it is an honour earned for the nation on the world’s highest sporting stage,” he said, hoping that the Chief Minister’s intervention would ensure every possible effort was made to recover the medal.