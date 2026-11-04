Delhi’s overall AQI climbed to 605 at 7:41 am on Wednesday, pushing the capital into deeply hazardous air quality
Police conducted vehicle checks at the Delhi-Gurgaon border after Stage II GRAP curbs were enforced
Punjabi Bagh, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, RK Puram and Ghazipur recorded severe AQI levels across Delhi
Delhi’s air quality turned deeply hazardous on Wednesday morning as the city’s overall Air Quality Index climbed to 605 at 7:41 am, according to CPCB data. The reading pushed the capital past the 600 mark and sharpened public-health concerns at the start of November 4.
The spike came as authorities stepped up enforcement under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan. Police conducted vehicle checks along the Delhi-Gurgaon border after curbs on vehicle entry were put in place.
The deterioration added to Delhi’s annual winter pollution strain. It also came even as the government pointed to lower stubble-burning incidents and wider crop-residue management in nearby states, ANI reported.
Delhi’s Worst Readings
Among the highest readings, Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 452. Dhaula Kuan stood at 417, ITO at 418, RK Puram at 423 and Ghazipur at 410. India Gate recorded 414. CPCB data placed all these locations in the severe category.
Other parts of Delhi also remained under stress. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 369 and IGI Airport (T3) registered 358. Lodhi Road reported 304 and Vasundhara Enclave 328, placing both in the very poor category.
Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 300. That put it in the poor category, showing that pollution remained widespread even where readings were lower than the city’s worst-hit pockets.
Government’s Pollution Response
The government pointed to weather factors.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday that the Commission for Air Quality Management was keeping a close watch on meteorological factors that were contributing to pollution in the National Capital Region. He said the monitoring covered wind direction, wind speed and air movement.
Yadav said around 40% of paddy stubble had been put to use through ex-situ management this time. Ex-situ management means using crop residue outside agricultural fields rather than burning it.
He added that the CAQM was continuously assessing changing weather conditions and responding accordingly. His remarks came as questions grew over why Delhi’s air quality remained severe despite a reported fall in stubble-burning incidents and improvements in residue management in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Mumbai Air Quality
Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 175 on Wednesday, CPCB data showed.
Local readings were lower in several areas. Borivali East recorded 74, Chakala-Andheri East 97, Kandivali West 86, Malad West 87 and Worli 96. All five locations fell in the satisfactory category.
Shivaji Nagar registered an AQI of 109. That placed it in the moderate category, showing a gap between the citywide reading and conditions in some localities.