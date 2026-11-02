Delhi-NCR Moves To GRAP Stage II As AQI Enters 'Very Poor' Category

CAQM invoked Stage II of GRAP after Delhi's AQI entered the 'very poor' category for the first time this season.
Measures include intensified road cleaning, anti-smog guns, vehicle checks, industrial inspections and increased public transport services.
Delhi's AQI rose from 60 on Friday to 324 on Monday, with 36 monitoring stations recording 'very poor' air quality.
Delhi-NCR has moved to Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Capital's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category for the first time this season. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II restrictions across the National Capital Region on Monday with immediate effect.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 at 4 pm on November 2. The CAQM said unfavourable weather conditions were likely to keep air quality in the 'very poor' category over the coming days, prompting authorities to intensify pollution-control measures.
The decision followed a review of air quality levels and weather forecasts as pollution rose sharply over the past three days. The latest restrictions cover dust and vehicular emissions, alongside stricter enforcement of existing pollution-control measures across Delhi-NCR.
What Does GRAP Stage II Entail?
In its order on Monday, the GRAP sub-committee said it had reviewed the air quality situation and forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). It directed all concerned agencies to implement measures under both Stage I and Stage II across the NCR.
Authorities have been asked to intensify mechanical cleaning of roads, water sprinkling and the use of anti-smog guns to control dust. They must also ensure proper collection and disposal of garbage and construction waste and take action against open burning.
Traffic police will be deployed at busy roads and intersections to reduce congestion. Checks for valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates will be intensified, with action against visibly polluting vehicles. Enforcement of restrictions on older diesel and petrol vehicles will also be stepped up.
Industries, brick kilns and power plants will face stricter inspections to ensure compliance with pollution-control norms and the use of approved fuels. Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries have been asked to avoid coal and firewood in tandoors and switch to electricity or gas-based appliances.
The measures also include ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to reduce dependence on diesel generators. Their use will remain regulated, except for specified emergency services. Public transport services, including the Metro, RRTS and CNG and electric buses, will be increased. Offices have also been encouraged to arrange shared transport for employees.
CAQM Issues Advisory For Residents
The CAQM has urged residents to use public transport, carpool and keep their vehicles properly maintained. People have also been asked to ensure that their vehicles have valid PUC certificates and switch off engines at traffic signals.
The advisory asks residents not to burn garbage, dispose of waste properly, limit the use of diesel generators and avoid bursting firecrackers.
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Delhi's AQI Rises From 60 To 324 In Three Days
Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply over the past three days after rainfall brought down pollution levels on Friday.
The city's AQI stood at 60 on Friday, giving Delhi its cleanest October day in four years. It rose to 117 in the 'moderate' category on October 31 and reached 261 in the 'poor' category on November 1. By 4 pm on Monday, it had climbed to 324.
The AQI had already touched 307 at 7.05 am on Monday, indicating a deterioration in air quality early in the day.
Data from 58 of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations showed that 36 recorded 'very poor' air quality. Jahangirpuri was the only station in the 'severe' category, with an AQI of 417. Five stations recorded 'moderate' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'poor' category.
Weather Conditions May Worsen Pollution
Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya warned that the smog season had begun and that weather conditions could worsen pollution levels over the next few days.
In a post on X, Dahiya said most AQI monitoring stations across Delhi-NCR were reporting readings above 300, with several expected to reach the 400-500 range. He attributed the situation to north-westerly winds and calm conditions, which could allow emissions to remain in the atmosphere for longer.
Dahiya also said no favourable meteorological conditions were expected over the next seven to 10 days, warning that smog could intensify across Delhi-NCR and the northern plains.