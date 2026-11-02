BCCI Extends IPL Retention Deadline, Keeps Mini-Auction Date Unchanged

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

BCCI has extended the IPL retention deadline to November 17 for franchises, while keeping the mini-auction schedule unchanged for December 16 in Goa.

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IPL 2027 Retention Deadline Extended Mini Auction Date Unchanged
BCCI Extends IPL Retention Deadline. Photo: IPL
Summary of this article

  • BCCI has given IPL franchises two extra days to submit their retention lists

  • The new deadline for teams to retain or release players is November 17

  • The extension was announced in a communique sent on Monday, November 2

The BCCI has pushed the IPL retention deadline back by two days without changing the mini-auction plan. In a communique sent to teams on Monday, November 2, the board told franchises they now have until November 17 to decide which players they will keep or let go.

The original deadline was November 15. The change matters because teams now get extra time to settle a key part of their auction strategy without any shift in the wider calendar. The IPL mini-auction is still scheduled in Goa on December 16.

India-New Zealand Clash

A scheduling clash prompted the change. The extension follows the India-New Zealand ODI set for November 15, the same day as the earlier retention deadline.

That match is the fifth and final game of the series. It will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The BCCI has consequently given franchises two more days to complete their retention process.

Auction Schedule Stays

Another clash remains on the calendar. An ODI is also scheduled on December 16, the day of the IPL mini-auction.

India are set to host Sri Lanka in the second match of that series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Even so, the BCCI has given no indication that it plans to alter the auction timetable. Its latest communique reiterates December 16 as the date for the event.

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