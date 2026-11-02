CSK To Axe Rs 14.2 Crore Prashant Veer After Just One Season? Report Reveals IPL 2027 Plans

Prashant Veer could be released by CSK after a disappointing IPL 2026 season despite his Rs 14.2 crore price tag
Kartik Sharma's 295-run campaign could strengthen his chances of retention
PBKS have reportedly ruled out releasing Marco Jansen following his impressive Test series against Australia
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could release Rs 14.2 crore allrounder Prashant Veer ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction following an underwhelming debut season.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the five-time champions are considering parting ways with the 20-year-old, who was one of two uncapped players CSK bought for Rs 14.2 crore each at last year's auction in Abu Dhabi.
The other was wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, who appears to have a stronger case for retention after a productive campaign.
Veer managed 90 runs in six matches, with his highest score of 43 coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He also failed to claim a wicket with his left-arm spin, bowling just two overs throughout the tournament.
His domestic T20 record is more encouraging, with 202 runs at a strike rate of 150.74 and 12 wickets in 15 matches.
Kartik, meanwhile, scored 295 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.77, including a highest score of 71 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
CSK could release Veer to create additional funds and potentially attempt to buy him back at a lower price. The franchise currently have Rs 2.4 crore in their purse, which will increase to Rs 7.4 crore following the annual Rs 5 crore salary-cap increment.
A CSK official told Cricbuzz that no final decision on retentions and releases has been taken. Franchises have until November 15 to submit their lists ahead of the December 16 mini-auction in Goa.
PBKS Not Looking To Release Marco Jansen
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have dismissed speculation surrounding a possible trade involving Marco Jansen, with sources indicating that the franchise have no intention of releasing the South African allrounder.
Jansen had a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, claiming nine wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of over 10. He scored just 51 runs in five innings with the bat.
However, his recent international performances have strengthened his position. The left-arm pacer was named Player of the Series in South Africa's three-Test series against Australia and currently tops the ICC Test rankings for both bowlers and allrounders.
Former South African pacer Dale Steyn also heaped praise on Jansen following his recent performances.
“Marco Jansen is currently the best cricketer in the world,” Steyn wrote in a social media post last month.
Jansen subsequently delivered an impressive series against Australia. PBKS had acquired him for Rs 7 crore at the 2025 mega auction.