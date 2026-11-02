On This Day: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Lifted ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Ending Decades Of Heartbreak To Script History

India's Jemimah Rodrigues with teammates celebrates after winning in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Jemimah Rodrigues with teammates celebrates after winning in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil