On This Day: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Lifted ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Ending Decades Of Heartbreak To Script History

On this day last year, India won the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup.
India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to secure the trophy.
Harmanpreet Kaur became the fourth Indian captain to lift an ICC trophy, joining Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.
November 2, 2025, was a day etched in Indian cricket history as the women's team lifted their maiden ICC title.
The Indian women's cricket team, after enduring heartbreak and near misses in multiple ICC tournaments—including the 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cups and the 2020 T20 World Cup—finally had an ICC trophy in their cabinet. This night was long-awaited. In the 2017 ODI World Cup final, India were cruising towards the title at one point, sitting comfortably at 191/4 in pursuit of 229.
However, the middle and lower order collapsed, and England wrapped up India for 219 to claim victory by a mere 9 runs. The 2020 T20 World Cup final was equally painful, as India were bowled out for 99 while chasing 185 against Australia, losing by 85 runs.
The heartbreak continued with close finishes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a group-stage exit at the 2022 ODI World Cup.
India, a team brimming with potential in women's cricket, almost always managed to put up performances worthy of a top-four finish, but could never cross the final hurdle for a trophy.
That narrative had to change, and the Women in Blue decided to rewrite the script in their own backyard.
Tournament Full Of Hiccups
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side started their campaign well with victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their opening two matches. However, a difficult spell followed as the team suffered consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England.
Doubts began to surface among fans, with many questioning whether India could even qualify for the semi-finals. India's clash against New Zealand on October 23 effectively became a do-or-die fixture for the hosts.
India responded in emphatic fashion. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana put together a magnificent 212-run opening stand against the Kiwis, immediately putting the opposition on the back foot.
Pratika scored 122 off 134 balls, while Smriti Mandhana struck 109 off 95. Jemimah Rodrigues then smashed an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls to propel India to 340/3 in 49 overs in a rain-curtailed innings.
Following further rain interruptions, New Zealand were set a revised DLS target of 325 in 44 overs. Despite fighting half-centuries from Brooke Halliday (81 off 84) and Isabella Gaze (65 off 51), the target proved out of reach as India restricted the White Ferns to 271/8.
Weather Assists Semi-Final Race
Heading into the final round of group fixtures, India sat on six points with one match left against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka had four points with a fixture against Bangladesh, while New Zealand also sat on four points ahead of their clash against England.
With Australia, England, and South Africa having already sealed their semi-final spots, three teams were left fighting for the sole remaining top-four berth.
Sri Lanka were the first to be eliminated after their final group match was washed out. New Zealand were scheduled to play England on October 26, the same day India were slated to face Bangladesh. Because New Zealand played in the morning slot and lost to England, India's semi-final spot was confirmed before they even took the field. India's subsequent match against Bangladesh was also washed out, but it had no impact on the standings as India finished fourth in the group.
The Pratika Blow
India's chief destroyer against New Zealand, Pratika Rawal, sustained an injury and was ruled out of the tournament just as the Women in Blue were set to face Australia in the semi-finals.
Australia entered the semi-finals with an unmatched record and reputation. They had only lost once in a World Cup semi-final, winning four out of five encounters.
The only ray of hope for India was that Australia's lone semi-final loss had come against the Women in Blue back in 2017, courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur's historic 171-run knock.
On October 30, 2025, Australia batted to their potential, amassing 338 before India wrapped up their innings with a ball to spare.
If India wanted to book their place in the final, they had to chase 339 runs—the second-highest target in women's ODI history.
Shafali Verma, who replaced Pratika Rawal in the side, departed after scoring 10 off 5, while Smriti Mandhana fell for 24 off 24. India found themselves at 59/2, chasing a record target.
Then came a historic innings from Jemimah Rodrigues—a knock that is now part of Indian cricket folklore. She scored an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, adding 167 runs alongside Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88). Her effort propelled India to a memorable five-wicket victory over the Aussies with 9 balls to spare, handing Australia just their second World Cup semi-final defeat.
Final Chapter
India were in the final of a Women's ODI World Cup after eight long years.
Fans took notice and celebrated India's iconic chase against Australia, but the ultimate test awaited as South Africa stood in their path in the summit clash.
It was a hurdle India had often stumbled over, and despite the semi-final triumph, lingering scepticism remained. Losing a World Cup final in front of a passionate home crowd would sting even more.
However, India brushed aside all doubts before stepping onto the pitch at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2026.
At the toss, the coin favoured South Africa, and they elected to bowl first.
Smriti Mandhana (45 off 58) and Shafali Verma (87 off 78) provided a flying start, putting up a 104-run opening stand.
Shafali blew the South African bowlers away with her explosive strokeplay. However, South Africa fought back after taking Shafali's wicket, dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) cheaply.
Deepti Sharma (58 off 58) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) then rallied the lower-middle order, propelling India to a formidable 298/7 in 50 overs.
South Africa were under pressure from the start of the chase, which showed when opener Tazmin Brits was run out early.
The Proteas kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Deepti Sharma (5/39) acting as the destroyer-in-chief and Shafali chipping in with two crucial wickets.
South African captain Laura Wolvaardt continued to haunt India, fighting a lone battle at the crease to keep the visitors in the contest. But when Shafali Verma removed her in the 42nd over, the outcome was virtually sealed.
South Africa were soon wrapped up for 246 in 45.3 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history with a victory that entered Indian sporting folklore, becoming only the fourth Indian captain to win an ICC trophy after Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma—an elite list later joined by Suryakumar Yadav.
This historic World Cup triumph is more than just a trophy in the cabinet; it is the ultimate redemption for years of heartbreak and final-hurdle agonies.
By conquering the world on home soil at DY Patil Stadium, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team shattered a long-standing psychological barrier, honoring the pioneers who laid the groundwork for the women's game in India. From record-breaking run chases to clinical bowling displays under pressure, the Women in Blue showed true champion pedigree.
This victory not only cements India’s place at the summit of world cricket, but also inspires millions of young girls across the nation to dream without limits.