Harmanpreet Kaur Jumps Two Spots In ICC ODI Rankings As Smriti Mandhana Slips From Top Spot

Harmanpreet Kaur moved up two places to eighth in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings after her hundred against Zimbabwe
Smriti Mandhana slipped from No. 1 after scores of 32 and 0 in the recent fixtures against Zimbabwe
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt took over the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings
Harmanpreet Kaur rose two places to eighth in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings on Tuesday after her century against Zimbabwe helped India take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
The latest update also brought a change at the top. Smriti Mandhana slipped from number one in the ODI batting rankings after scores of 32 and 0 against Zimbabwe, allowing South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt to move ahead of her.
The rankings shift followed India's strong showing in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, where Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma hit a century each. That result sealed the series for India and lifted both players in the latest rankings update.
Harmanpreet's ODI Rise
Harmanpreet moved up fast.
The former India captain gained two places to reach eighth in the ODI rankings after her hundred in the second match against Zimbabwe. The innings came at a key time as India sealed an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The rise also comes after a leadership change. Harmanpreet had stepped down from captaincy after leading India to a second straight Asian Games gold in Japan.
Deepti's All-Round Surge
Deepti made gains across formats.
The all-rounder also scored a century in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. She jumped four places to 23rd in the ODI batters' list. Her innings played a direct role in India's series-clinching win.
She also climbed in the all-rounders' rankings. Deepti gained two spots to move to fourth in that list.
Her progress did not stop there. In the ODI bowlers' rankings, Deepti moved up one place to eighth, the ICC stated.
Mandhana Loses Top Spot
Mandhana dropped from the summit.
India's current skipper lost the top ODI batting ranking to South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt after making 32 and 0 in the recent matches against Zimbabwe. Wolvaardt now leads the list.
India also had another notable mover. Pratika Rawal climbed seven places to 21st in the ODI batters' rankings for a new career-best position.
Zimbabwe's batters also advanced. Modester Mupachikwa rose five spots to 39th, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano moved up four places to 47th and Beloved Biza jumped 16 places to 56th. India's openers also moved up. In the updated T20I batting rankings, Shafali Verma rose one place to third. Mandhana also gained one spot to move to fourth.