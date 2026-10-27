Harmanpreet Kaur Jumps Two Spots In ICC ODI Rankings As Smriti Mandhana Slips From Top Spot

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 October 2026 6:40 pm

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed two places to eighth in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings on Tuesday after her match-winning hundred against Zimbabwe. Smriti Mandhana lost the top spot to South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt after scores of 32 and 0, while Deepti Sharma and other India players also moved up.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 October 2026 6:40 pm

Harmanpreet Kaur on her way to 8th ODI century for India Women. Photo: bcciwomen/X