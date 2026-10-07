Smriti Mandhana's Insta Story For Harmanpreet Kaur Dressing Room Tension Drives Fans Crazy

Smriti Mandhana shared a heartfelt message for Harmanpreet Kaur after succeeding her as India’s women’s captain
Mandhana praised Harmanpreet’s decade-long leadership and contribution to Indian cricket
Harmanpreet has stepped down as captain but will continue playing for India
Smriti Mandhana has publicly addressed Harmanpreet Kaur following a major leadership change in Indian women’s cricket, with the former captain stepping down from the role across all three formats. Mandhana was subsequently appointed as her successor, bringing an end to Harmanpreet’s decade-long stint as one of the central figures in India’s leadership group.
The change came shortly after Harmanpreet led India to a second successive Asian Games gold medal, while her captaincy tenure also included the historic 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.
The transition had also been accompanied by reports suggesting differences between the two senior players. However, Mandhana’s first public message after becoming captain struck a notably warm tone, underlining the respect between the two cricketers and acknowledging Harmanpreet’s contribution to Indian cricket.
‘Ten Years Of Your Leadership Have Been Fantastic’
Mandhana shared a picture of Harmanpreet on her Instagram story along with a heartfelt message reflecting on their long association as India teammates.
“It's been a pleasure playing with you for so many years. Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation.”
The message comes at a significant moment for both players. Harmanpreet first took charge of India in 2012 as an emergency captain before becoming the regular T20I skipper in 2016. Following Mithali Raj’s international retirement, she took over as India’s ODI and Test captain in 2022. Under her leadership, India won the 2025 ODI World Cup and two successive Asian Games gold medals.
Harmanpreet, however, has made it clear that stepping down as captain does not mean stepping away from international cricket. The 37-year-old intends to continue representing India as a player and support the new leadership group.
Mandhana Begins New Era As India Captain
For Mandhana, the appointment represents the biggest leadership responsibility of her international career. The left-handed opener has already captained India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs, while her leadership credentials were further strengthened by guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two Women’s Premier League titles.
Mandhana has now inherited a team with significant expectations, but her message to Harmanpreet suggests that the leadership transition is being framed around continuity rather than a complete break from the past. India’s new captain will now look to build on the foundation laid during Harmanpreet’s long tenure while creating her own chapter at the helm.