Chasing 333, Nepal collapsed to 26 all out, registering the fifth-lowest total in List A cricket history
It also marks the second-lowest total among senior national sides
Kumar Kushagra (117) and Tilak Varma (107) forged a 206-run stand before Suryansh Shedge's 36* off 14 lifted India A to 332/9.
Nepal had a dismal batting performance against India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament on Friday, November 20, in Doha.
Batting first, India A posted a daunting total of 332/9 in 50 overs. Chasing a 333-run target, Nepal's batting suffered a collapse, starting with Arjun Kumal's wicket in the first over, bowled by Harshit Rana. The right-arm pacer bowled an inswinging delivery that struck Arjun's back pad, and the umpire raised his finger to send him back to the pavilion.
This triggered a collapse that ended with the last wicket of Nandan Yadav. Nepal's innings was wrapped up for 26, which is also the fifth-lowest total in List A cricket.
The unwanted record belongs to the West Indies Under-19 cricket team, which was dismissed for 18 against Barbados in 2007. Among senior national sides, however, Nepal's total is the second-lowest on the all-time list.
India won the match by 306-runs margin.
Lowest Total In List A
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|WI Under-19
|18
|14.3
|1.24
|1
|v Barbados
|Blairmont
|17-Oct-07
|Saracens
|19
|10.5
|1.75
|1
|v Colts CC
|Colombo (Colts)
|13-Dec-12
|Middlesex
|23
|19.4
|1.16
|2
|v Yorkshire
|Leeds
|23-Jun-74
|Oman
|24
|17.1
|1.39
|1
|v Scotland
|Al Amerat
|19-Feb-19
|Nepal
|26
|11.3
|2.3
|2
|v India A
|Doha
|20-Nov-26
India A Start With Win
On the contrary, it was a near-perfect day for India A. The only disappointment came from Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who fell cheaply, with Sooryavanshi throwing away a promising start to depart in the 11th over for 26.
Left reeling at 43/3, India A found their saviours in Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra. Both batters took their time early on before switching to all-out attack, stitching together a 206-run partnership to steady the innings and give Suryansh Shedge (36* off 14 balls) the perfect platform for a late blitz.
Tilak scored 107 off 113 balls, smashing six fours and four sixes before his dismissal, while Kushagra hammered 117 off 102 balls, laced with 10 fours and five sixes. Powered by their centuries, India A finished on 332/9.