Batting first, India A posted a daunting total of 332/9 in 50 overs. Chasing a 333-run target, Nepal's batting suffered a collapse, starting with Arjun Kumal's wicket in the first over, bowled by Harshit Rana. The right-arm pacer bowled an inswinging delivery that struck Arjun's back pad, and the umpire raised his finger to send him back to the pavilion.