Tilak Varma And Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Epic Recovery In 2nd T20I As India Take 2-0 Lead Against New Zealand

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets with one ball to spare in the 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on October 24, to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After being put into bat, New Zealand recovered from an early collapse at 41/3—following quick breakthroughs from Arshdeep Singh (2/33), Prince Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar—to post 180/5. The hosts' total was anchored by a dominant 116-run partnership between Glenn Phillips (70 off 43) and Bevon Jacobs (58 off 46). In response, India's chase stumbled badly as Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner (4/21) dismantled the middle order, taking out Abhishek Sharma (27), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Naman Dhir (31) to reduce India to a precarious 112/6 in the 15th over. With 69 runs still needed off just 31 balls, Tilak Varma (51* off 26) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26* off 13) executed a sensational rescue act. 

image Prefer on Google
India won by 4 wickets with 1 ball remaining
India's Tilak Varma, third right, shakes hands with New Zealand's players after winning the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
1/16
India New Zealand Cricket India won by 4 wickets
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy, center, and teammate Tilak Varma, left, celebrate after winning the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
2/16
Indias Tilak Varma, left, and Nitish Kumar Reddy
India's Tilak Varma, left, and Nitish Kumar Reddy pose after winning the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
3/16
Tilak Varma IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
India's Tilak Varma bats during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
4/16
Tim Seifert IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tim Seifert attempts to field the ball during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
5/16
India vs New Zealand T20I Cricket Series
India's Naman Dhir, left, and teammate Tilak Varma gesture during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
6/16
New Zealand vs India T20I Cricket Series
India's Shreyas Iyer is bowled out by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
7/16
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs NZ
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
8/16
IND vs NZ Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma watches his shot during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
9/16
Bevon Jacobs IND vs NZ
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs celebrates his fifty during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
10/16
Glenn Phillips IND vs NZ
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his fifty during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Dacidson/Photosport via AP
11/16
IND vs NZ Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs bats during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
12/16
India New Zealand Cricket
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, left, and teammate Bevon Jacobs, center right, gesture during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
13/16
New Zealand India Cricket
Fans cheer during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
14/16
Finn Allen New Zealand India Cricket
New Zealand's Finn Allen is bowled out by India's Prince Yadav during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
15/16
New Zealand vs India T20I Cricket Series
Fans cheer during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
16/16
Finn Allen New Zealand India Cricket
New Zealand's Finn Allen bats during the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories