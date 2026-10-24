Tilak Varma And Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Epic Recovery In 2nd T20I As India Take 2-0 Lead Against New Zealand

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 24 October 2026 5:36 pm

India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets with one ball to spare in the 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on October 24, to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After being put into bat, New Zealand recovered from an early collapse at 41/3—following quick breakthroughs from Arshdeep Singh (2/33), Prince Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar—to post 180/5. The hosts' total was anchored by a dominant 116-run partnership between Glenn Phillips (70 off 43) and Bevon Jacobs (58 off 46). In response, India's chase stumbled badly as Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner (4/21) dismantled the middle order, taking out Abhishek Sharma (27), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Naman Dhir (31) to reduce India to a precarious 112/6 in the 15th over. With 69 runs still needed off just 31 balls, Tilak Varma (51* off 26) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26* off 13) executed a sensational rescue act.