Aaryavir Sehwag accepts that comparisons to his father, Virender Sehwag, are inevitable
However, he insists he wants to be remembered as the "first Aaryavir" rather than "Sehwag 2.0."
During India's thrilling one-wicket final win over Pakistan, Aaryavir pushed through severe elbow pain on painkillers to score a crucial 58
Being the son of a famous cricketer hasn't been easy for Aaryavir Sehwag, who has drawn constant comparisons to his father, Virender Sehwag, from an early age.
However, Aaryavir Sehwag, the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup, has learnt to deal with it, and now has a clear goal to become the 'first Aaryavir and not Sehwag 2.0.'
"I accepted way earlier in my career that I will always be compared to my father. It's inevitable, and I can't do anything about it," Aaryavir said in an interview with JioHotstar.
He noted that people spotting similarities between his game and his father's only reflects how deeply fans loved Virender Sehwag. "And if people find similarities, those are their opinions and their love for my dad," Aaryavir said.
"I'm not here to be Sehwag 2.0, I'm here to be Aaryavir Sehwag, and I would prefer to be the first Aaryavir, not the second Sehwag," he added.
'I Just Want To Play According To The Situation'
Reflecting on his gritty 58-run knock in the final, Aaryavir revealed that at one point he feared he wouldn't be able to continue batting after taking a blow to his elbow.
"When I got struck, I was experiencing a lot of pain and was not able to move my elbow much. The physio came in and gave me painkillers. The first dose did not help much, and there was still a lot of pain. So, I was thinking I might not be able to bat for long, but I had to push through it and get as many runs as I could for the team," Aaryavir said.
He admitted he was frustrated upon getting dismissed, having wanted to bat deeper into the chase. Despite his wicket, India went on to clinch a record-extending ninth title, edging past Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final.
Asked what kind of batter he considers himself, Aaryavir said, "I don't label myself as a stroke-maker or any particular kind of player. I just want to play according to the situation. As I've said earlier, I am a huge Virat Kohli fan, and I want to do what the team requires at that moment. I'm glad I could play the way I did."
Aaryavir added that his game plan against the UAE was to see off the first 10–15 overs to negate the seam and swing movement, though the sharp turn that followed caught him by surprise.
"Initially, those 10 to 15 overs were always a challenge in Oman throughout the Asia Cup. The plan was to see off the seam movement, and after that, shockingly, there was turn as well in that match against the UAE. I just kept batting and the runs kept coming. That 160-run knock was special because it came on a difficult wicket where batting was not easy," Aaryavir concluded.