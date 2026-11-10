'Promised My Dad That I Would Get a Big Hundred': Aaryavir Sehwag Fulfills Word to Father Virender

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legendary opener Virender Sehwag, scored a maiden Youth ODI century of 160 to guide India U-19 into the Asia Cup semifinals
The opener fulfilled a promise made to his father before the must-win game to deliver a big hundred and live up to the family legacy
India U-19 posted an above-par 309/5 on a dry pitch to secure a 70-run victory over UAE U-19
Opener Aaryavir Sehwag made a promise to his father that he would score a big hundred in a must-win game of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup and he lived up to his word at Al Ameerat on Tuesday.
Aaryavir, son of the great Virender Sehwag, smashed 160 off 168 balls to set up a 70-run win for India U-19 over UAE U-19, sending his team to the semifinals.
"I wanted to make a big score. I had promised someone to make a big score today and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad (Virender Sehwag). I told my dad I will get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to as he only likes big hundreds," said Aaryavir after the game.
He took 14 balls to get off the mark before reaching his fifty off 69 balls. His maiden hundred in Youth ODIs came off 131 balls.
"The wicket was turning a little. I started off and decided to play long and bat for 40 odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn't get bothered about the dot balls, as I knew I would catch up," added Aaryavir.
"We batted well. It was an above-par score on this wicket. There was some resistance later on from the spinners, so it was good. The wicket was good but it was dry," said the captain.