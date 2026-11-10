Aaryavir Sehwag smashed his maiden India U19 century against UAE in the U19 Asia Cup
He scored a magnificent 160 off 168 balls, hitting 17 fours and seven sixes
The knock was his second fifty-plus score in the tournament after his 72 against Nepal
Aaryavir Sehwag scored his maiden hundred for India Under-19 during the Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup in Muscat on Tuesday, November 10.
The young opening batter brought up his century in 131 deliveries, striking 13 fours and two sixes to put India in a commanding position.
Sehwag continued his impressive innings after reaching the three-figure mark, eventually producing a magnificent 160 off 168 balls. His knock featured 17 fours and seven sixes before he was caught by Uddish Suri off Naseem Khan's bowling.
Batting on a sluggish surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Sehwag displayed remarkable patience and maturity. Rather than forcing the pace early in his innings, he took his time to settle in before shifting gears and putting the UAE bowlers under pressure.
India suffered an early setback when captain Lakshay Raichandani was dismissed for 17. However, Sehwag ensured that the early wicket did not derail the innings, anchoring the batting effort and providing stability at the top.
He initially received support from VK Vineeth, who scored 37 off 48 deliveries, helping India consolidate their position after the early dismissal.
Aaryavir Sehwag Builds On Impressive Start Against Nepal
The century was Sehwag's second fifty-plus score in the tournament. He had earlier scored 72 against Nepal in India's opening match, helping the team register a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.
The youngster followed that performance with an even bigger contribution against the UAE, underlining his growing confidence at the top of the order.
Aaryavir is the son of former India opening batter Virender Sehwag and has attracted attention with his performances in the age-group competition. His 160-run knock against the UAE marks a significant milestone in his young career.
Sehwag's performance also came at an important juncture for India. He and fellow youngster Anvay Dravid had failed to make significant contributions in India's previous Group A encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, which ended in a three-wicket defeat for the Indian side.
The UAE fixture presented Sehwag with an opportunity to make an impact, and he responded with a commanding innings. His ability to adapt to the slow surface, build his innings and accelerate later proved crucial for India.
Earlier, UAE captain Ayaan Misbah won the toss and elected to bowl. The Group A encounter carries considerable importance, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already booked their places in the semi-finals. India will be hoping to build on Sehwag's remarkable knock and finish with a big total against the UAE to keep their campaign on track.