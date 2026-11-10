WTC Points Table: Where Do India Stand After Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2nd Test Draw?

Bangladesh and West Indies played out a draw in the second Test in Sylhet, with the visitors clinching the series 1-0
India retained fourth place in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 51.52
Towhid Hridoy smashed 242 not out and followed it up with 82 in Bangladesh's second innings
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table witnessed minor changes following the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies in Sylhet. Although the five-day contest ended in a draw, neither side managed to improve its position in the nine-team standings.
West Indies, however, secured a 1-0 series victory after winning the opening Test in Dhaka by eight wickets. The result also marked the completion of their WTC 2025-27 campaign, leaving them with 14 matches played.
India Continue to Occupy Fourth Position
India remain fourth in the WTC standings with 68 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52. New Zealand continue to lead the table with 72.22 PCT, followed by South Africa at 71.43 and Australia at 69.23.
The recent series defeat against South Africa saw Australia slip to third position, while the Proteas strengthened their position in the race for a place in the WTC final.
Bangladesh are still fifth with 44 points from eight matches. However, their PCT dropped from 47.62 to 45.83 following the drawn encounter. West Indies remain eighth despite improving their percentage from 26.92 to 27.38.
Pakistan occupy the ninth and final position with a PCT of just 4.63.
Towhid Hridoy's Double Century Goes in Vain
The Sylhet Test produced a memorable performance from Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, who smashed an unbeaten 242 in the first innings. His effort helped Bangladesh take a 30-run lead after West Indies posted 356.
The visitors responded with 398/6 declared in their second innings, courtesy of Kavem Hodge's 142, setting Bangladesh a challenging target of 369.
Hridoy followed up his double century with another 82 runs, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 49. Bangladesh eventually finished at 184/4 before bad light brought the contest to an early conclusion on the final day.
While the draw prevented Bangladesh from climbing the standings, West Indies walked away with the series trophy.