WTC 2025-27 Standings: India's Qualification Hopes, Remaining Tests And Points Percentage Explained

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India's WTC final hopes remain alive after South Africa beat Australia. Check India's qualification scenario, points percentage, remaining Tests and challenges in the 2025-27 championship cycle

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WTC 2025-27 Standings: Indias Qualification Hopes, Remaining Tests And Points Percentage Explained
Australia's Alex Carey, center, walks off the field as South African players celebrate winning the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia on day five, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Summary of this article

  • South Africa's win over Australia reshapes the WTC 2025-27 qualification race, boosting the Proteas' final hopes

  • India remain fifth in the standings with a 51.52% points percentage

  • India need a strong finish in their remaining seven Tests and favourable results elsewhere to reach the WTC final

South Africa's emphatic victory over Australia in the second Test at Gqeberha has added another twist to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 qualification race, offering India a fresh opportunity to revive their hopes of reaching the final.

The defending champions defeated Australia by an innings and 31 runs, levelling the three-match series 1-1. The result helped South Africa strengthen their position in the standings while preventing Australia from extending their advantage at the top.

For India, who have endured a challenging campaign so far, the outcome provides some encouragement. However, Shubman Gill's side still have considerable ground to cover if they are to secure a place in the championship decider at The Oval in London.

How South Africa's Win Impacts India's WTC Final Hopes

Australia continue to lead the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 75.00, while New Zealand occupy second place with 72.22%. South Africa have climbed back into contention with 66.67%, following their commanding performance in Gqeberha.

India, meanwhile, remain fifth with a PCT of 51.52%, behind Bangladesh, who have 55.56%.

Related Content
South Africa cricketers celebrate after dismissing an Australia batter during SA vs AUS 2nd Test 2026 at Gqeberha. - ProteasMenCSA/X
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Centre, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc, on day four of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/X
Australia get ahead in the WTC race after beating South Africa in the first Test at Durban. - AP Photo
Australia's Nathan Lyon, center, celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
Pos.TeamPlayedWonLostDrawDed.PointsPCT
1Australia12930010875.00%
2New Zealand641105272.22%
3South Africa642004866.67%
4Bangladesh632104055.56%
5India1154206851.52%
6England16781147438.54%
7Sri Lanka612302433.33%
8West Indies1228223020.83%
9Pakistan92701954.63%

The result is significant because South Africa's victory keeps the competition between the leading teams tight. Australia have dropped valuable points, while the Proteas have improved their qualification prospects.

However, India cannot depend entirely on their rivals' results. Their own performances in the remaining fixtures will ultimately determine whether they can mount a serious challenge for the final.

What India Need to Do to Qualify for WTC Final

India have seven Tests remaining in the current cycle, comprising a two-match away series against New Zealand and a five-Test home series against Australia.

According to the qualification calculations, India need to collect at least 62 points from their remaining matches to finish with a 60% points percentage. This would require a strong run, with limited room for defeats.

The Indian team will also need favourable results in other series, particularly involving Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as a strong finish alone may not guarantee qualification.

India's upcoming assignments will therefore carry enormous significance. The New Zealand tour presents an immediate challenge, while the home series against Australia could prove decisive.

Having reached the WTC final twice previously, India will be desperate to return to the summit clash. Nevertheless, their qualification campaign now demands consistency, resilience and a near-flawless finish to the cycle.

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