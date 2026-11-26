South Africa remain top of the WTC 2025-27 standings with 77.78 PCT after completing a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh
Australia are second, followed by New Zealand and India in third and fourth place, respectively
South Africa have five Tests remaining, with England and Sri Lanka next on their schedule
South Africa have strengthened their hold on the top position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after completing a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh on Wednesday.
The Proteas wrapped up the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion with an innings and 219-run victory, taking their points percentage (PCT) from 75.00 to 77.78. They have now registered seven victories in nine matches in the ongoing cycle.
South Africa had also won the opening Test in Johannesburg by nine wickets on November 19, continuing their impressive run as the defending WTC champions.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated WTC Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|South Africa
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|84
|77.78
|2
|Australia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|108
|69.23
|3
|New Zealand
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|56
|66.67
|4
|India
|12
|5
|4
|3
|0
|72
|50.0
|5
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|14
|74
|38.54
|6
|Bangladesh
|10
|3
|5
|2
|0
|44
|36.67
|7
|West Indies
|14
|3
|8
|3
|2
|46
|27.38
|8
|Sri Lanka
|8
|1
|3
|4
|15
|13
|13.54
|9
|Pakistan
|11
|3
|7
|1
|24
|16
|12.12
South Africa's Remaining WTC Fixtures
South Africa have five Tests left in the cycle. They will host England for three Tests in December before travelling to Sri Lanka for a two-match series in February and March.
The results of these encounters will be crucial to their final standing. The WTC 2025-27 final is scheduled for June 9-13, 2027, at The Oval in London.
Where Do India And Other Teams Stand In The WTC 2025-27 Points Table?
Australia are placed second in the standings with 69.23 PCT, while New Zealand occupy third spot with 66.67%.
India are fourth with 50% after 12 matches, having registered five wins, four defeats and three draws. England follow in fifth place with 38.54%, while Bangladesh are sixth on 36.67% after losing five of their 10 Tests.
West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan complete the bottom three, with PCTs of 27.38%, 13.54% and 12.12%, respectively.