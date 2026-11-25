Varanasi is SS Rajamouli's next epic.
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran lead the globe-hopping film.
The release may be pushed from April to August due to pending CGI.
SS Rajamouli’s upcoming spectacle Varanasi is already dominating industry chatter amid swirling updates over its theatrical rollout and digital rights. Now, its release calendar may be shifting too. Originally slated to hit screens on April 7, 2027, the Mahesh Babu-starrer is reportedly eyeing a delay to August 2027. The postponement is being attributed to the tonnes of CGI work still pending.
Per a report by Gulte, the makers are currently considering three potential release dates, July 29, August 5, and August 12, 2027, with an August window touted as the clear frontrunner. Coincidentally, August is also Mahesh Babu’s birth month. If this were to happen, a finalized date in that slot would serve as a major festive double-treat for fans. The film team hasn't issued any official statement yet.
Varanasi Synopsis, Cast
Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran lead Varanasi. Set against a looming global catastrophe, Varanasi tails Rudhra, a seasoned archaeologist and explorer drafted to track down an ancient cosmic relic before a massive asteroid named Shambhavi obliterates the city. Joined by Mandakini, an eagle-eyed historian, his race against time traverses the dense jungles of Africa, the icy expanse of Antarctica, and corners of Europe, all while fending off Kumbha, a high-tech adversary hunting the same prize. Ultimately, preventing an apocalyptic future relies on unlocking secrets wedged deep within Varanasi’s mythological history.
Varanasi has finished shooting and is currently in post-production. The team recently confirmed that CGI work, re-recording and dubbing preparations are underway. The CGI work is extensive and may trigger the release delay.
The upcoming epic marks the director's most ambitious international collaboration to date. The production schedule spans multiple global filming locations. Rajamouli's previous film, RRR, earned historic global success. The Telugu blockbuster nabbed an Academy Award win for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". In Varanasi, the male lead, Rudhra, is played by Mahesh Babu, who also essays Lord Rama in a secondary role. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, the primary antagonist, a man who uses a wheelchair and is “dangerously unlimited in his mentality.” Chopra’s Mandakini is conflicted between both men.