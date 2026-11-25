Per a report by Gulte, the makers are currently considering three potential release dates, July 29, August 5, and August 12, 2027, with an August window touted as the clear frontrunner. Coincidentally, August is also Mahesh Babu’s birth month. If this were to happen, a finalized date in that slot would serve as a major festive double-treat for fans. The film team hasn't issued any official statement yet.