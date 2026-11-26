Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wants to become the first batter to score a double century in T20 cricket, surpassing Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175
The 15-year-old has already scored 190 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 175 in the U19 World Cup final
Sooryavanshi believes he can break Gayle's record if he gets to bat for all 20 overs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a new target, and it is no small ambition. The teenage batting sensation wants to become the first cricketer to score 200 runs in a T20 innings, a feat that would see him move past one of the most remarkable records in the history of the format.
At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already caught the attention of the cricketing world with his aggressive batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and age-group cricket. Now, he wants to challenge Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175, which remains the highest individual score in T20 cricket.
Gayle produced the memorable knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India during the 2013 IPL season. His 175-run effort has survived more than a decade, with no batter managing to cross the landmark.
Sooryavanshi is confident about his ability to take the record further. During a conversation with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on the latest episode of The Switch, he revealed that a T20 double century is firmly on his wishlist.
“I want to score 200 in T20,” Sooryavanshi told Pietersen.
Pietersen then reminded the youngster about Gayle's record, but the response left little room for doubt about his intentions.
“Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200.
“If I play 20 overs in any game, I definitely will break that record.”
Big Scores Are Nothing New For Sooryavanshi
The prospect of Sooryavanshi scoring a massive individual total is not entirely far-fetched, considering what he has already achieved in his young career.
The Bihar batter has registered 190 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also hammered 175 in the final of the Under-19 World Cup. His best effort in T20 cricket is currently 144, but his ability to score at an extraordinary pace has made him one of the most exciting young talents in the game.
He has also made his mark in the U19 circuit. Against the UAE in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup last year, Sooryavanshi struck a century that placed him among the Indians with the joint third-fastest hundreds in T20 cricket. Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Urvil Patel are the other names in that group.
His record-breaking performances have extended to the 50-over format as well. Sooryavanshi smashed 143 against England U19 last year, reaching three figures in just 52 balls. It was the fastest century recorded in Youth ODI cricket.
Sooryavanshi now hopes to create a record T20 cricket. While Gayle's 175 remains the score everyone has chased without success, the youngster is already thinking beyond it.
With several years of cricket ahead of him, Sooryavanshi has time to turn that ambition into reality. For now, the target is clear, 200 runs in 20 overs and a place in T20 cricket history.