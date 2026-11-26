Sun Group Gifts Its Employees

Days earlier, social media was flooded with footage of the celebrations, featuring staffers filming their reactions as they opened company gift boxes packed with gold rings, chocolates, and lunch invitations. A standout clip showed one employee startled after spotting a gold ring among the items. Though the videos continue to circulate heavily, the Sun Group, whose Executive Director, Kavya Maran, also leads Sunrisers Hyderabad as CEO, has yet to issue an official statement.