Anirudh and Kavya Maran threw a grand post-wedding lunch for Sun Group employees.
The two got married in Greece on November 11.
Anirudh and Kavya also hosted a starry reception on November 21.
After their fairytale Greek destination wedding and a pair of glamorous Chennai receptions, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and composer Anirudh Ravichander treated Sun Group staff to a celebratory luncheon. Footage trending across social media captures employees digging into a traditional banquet served atop banana leaves.
Centered around biryani, the lavish South Indian menu included classic accompaniments like mutton sukka, fried chicken, spiced drumsticks, brinjal curry, boiled eggs, and onion raita, capped off with desserts including ice cream and gulab jamun.
Sun Group Gifts Its Employees
Days earlier, social media was flooded with footage of the celebrations, featuring staffers filming their reactions as they opened company gift boxes packed with gold rings, chocolates, and lunch invitations. A standout clip showed one employee startled after spotting a gold ring among the items. Though the videos continue to circulate heavily, the Sun Group, whose Executive Director, Kavya Maran, also leads Sunrisers Hyderabad as CEO, has yet to issue an official statement.
Anirudh-Kavya Wedding
After initially sparking wedding rumors in 2025, Anirudh and Kaviya saw public interest heighten earlier this year following hints of a family celebration from Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendran, and their shared attendance at a Jailer 2 screening. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially confirmed the news of their upcoming marriage in October when he posted about the wedding invite, paving the way for the couple's wedding in Greece on November 11.
Ten days later, on November 21, they celebrated with a lavish, celebrity-packed reception attended by stalwarts such as MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Sivakarthikeyan, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, alongside directors Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Karthik Subbaraj, and Ashwath Marimuthu, as well as actors Pooja Hegde, Simran, Ramya Krishnan, and Regina Cassandra. Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay made a solo entrance, arriving apart from his estranged wife, Sangeetha.
Anirudh's Upcoming Projects
The intensely in-demand composer has a packed slate ahead. He is attached to Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil and Sandiyar, along with several big-ticket collaborations: Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan–Rajinikanth project directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR's film with Trivikram Srinivas, and Ram Charan's next with Sukumar. He recently exited Shah Rukh Khan's King due to packed schedules.