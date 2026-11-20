Music composer Anirudh Ravichander got married to Kaviya Maran on November 11, 2026, in Greece.
Anirudh Ravichander shared new pictures from his wedding with Kaviya Maran.
The highlight of the new snaps was Rajinikanth, who blessed the couple.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared another glimpse of his wedding celebrations with Kaviya Maran. She is the daughter of Sun TV Network chairman Kalanithi Maran. It was on November 11, 2026, that the couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece, surrounded by their closest family members and friends. The best part of the picture was Rajinikanth blessing the pair.
Rajinikanth posed with newlyweds- Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran
Since their marriage, Anirudh Ravichander has been giving fans glimpses of his wedding celebrations. On November 20, 2026, Anirudh posted a fresh collection of snaps for his fans on social media. One of the most eye-catching frames showed Rajinikanth blessing the couple. The South superstar twinned with his nephew in the frame.
As seen in the snaps, the newly married pair walked hand in hand. Anirudh couldn't take his eyes off Kavya. She looked stunning in a red jumpsuit while Anirudh wore an all-black ensemble. Another snap also showcased the newly married couple posing with MK Stalin.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's new wedding pictures
Apart from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Rajinikanth pouring his blessings on the newly married couple, an array of prominent guests were seen at Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding. One snap also showed Anirudh, Kaviya, and her dad sharing a candid moment, holding hands and looking at each other.
Along with the snaps, Anirudh shared a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to everyone who attended the wedding and showered love on the pair. Anirudh wrote, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more. We carry all your love with us."
Talking about the couple, Anirudh and Kaviya have always kept their relationship away from the limelight. Rumours about their wedding first surfaced in 2025. The couple was seen together on many occasions, and it sparked speculations related to their relationship, which Anirudh first dismissed.
Later in 2026, Anirudh's uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted that there was a wedding in the family soon. This strengthened all the speculations of Anirudh and Kaviya taking their relationship ahead. The rest is history.