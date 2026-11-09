Anirudh-Kavya Wedding : Rajinikanth And MK Stalin Jet Off to Greece

Anirudh-Kavya Reception Guest List

Reports indicate Kavya is set to tie the knot with Anirudh Ravichander in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11, with the Maran family hosting close friends and relatives. While the couple has kept wedding details private, a grand reception in Chennai on November 21 was confirmed via an invite shared by MK Stalin. The high-profile guest list, personally extended by Kalanithi Maran to leaders like Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, is expected to rake in top political and cinema brass, including PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, and actor Ajith Kumar.