Anirudh-Kavya Wedding : Rajinikanth And MK Stalin Jet Off to Greece

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are celebrating a destination wedding in Greece.
MK Stalin and Rajinikanth have departed for Greece.
Anirudh recently exited composer duties on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming King.
Ahead of their grand destination wedding in Greece this week, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are drawing a star-studded crowd. High-profile guests spotted at the airport en route to the festivities entail former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth, who was seen traveling with his family.
Viral Chennai airport visuals captured high-profile guests departing for Greece, including Rajinikanth clad in a black shirt and mauve trousers alongside daughter Aishwarya, who was photographed posing with staff in business class. DMK leaders MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were also spotted passing through security before boarding a 3:50 AM Emirates flight on Monday, November 9, traveling via Dubai with an expected return on November 13.
Daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran boasts deep political roots. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is her father's cousin, while Udhayanidhi Stalin is her second cousin. Alongside her high-profile role with the IPL franchise and Sun TV Network, Kavya remains a fixture at cricket auctions and matches. Anirudh, on the other hand, has been tied to the Sun Pictures banner with a slew of films like Jailer 2, Beast and Coolie.
Anirudh-Kavya Reception Guest List
Reports indicate Kavya is set to tie the knot with Anirudh Ravichander in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11, with the Maran family hosting close friends and relatives. While the couple has kept wedding details private, a grand reception in Chennai on November 21 was confirmed via an invite shared by MK Stalin. The high-profile guest list, personally extended by Kalanithi Maran to leaders like Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, is expected to rake in top political and cinema brass, including PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, and actor Ajith Kumar.