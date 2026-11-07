Simbu’s Arasan Promo Pushed From Diwali, Tentatively Circling December 4 Release

The bottleneck centers largely around the soundtrack. The filmmaking unit has reportedly been waiting on Anirudh to deliver the finalized score over the past week. However, given that the composer's wedding is scheduled for later this month, the producers have chosen to navigate his tight schedule respectfully without rushing the creative process.To meet the original timeline, veteran producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu reportedly suggested utilizing temp tracks or recycling background scores from previous promotional material. Nevertheless, both Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan firmly vetoed the temporary fix, insisting on waiting for Anirudh’s custom composition to ensure the sequence delivers its maximum dramatic punch.