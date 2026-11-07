Simbu’s Arasan Promo Pushed From Diwali, Tentatively Circling December 4 Release

Arasan is helmed by Vetri Maaran.
Simbu stars in the much-awaited film.
Anirudh Ravichander's unfinished compositions are believed to be delaying the promo release.
Fans eagerly anticipating the premiere of the introductory promo for Arasan, the high-profile feature reuniting acclaim with commercial spectacle under director Vetri Maaran and starring Silambarasan TR (Simbu), will have to be more patient. Initial expectations suggested a major digital and theatrical drop around the festival of Diwali. However, insiders familiar with the development indicate that the unveiling has been pushed back, with the production team now eyeing December 4 for a grand cinematic debut.
Why Is Arasan Delayed?
The delay, as sources revealed to India Today Digital, is primarily said to be due to pending musical compositions. While the principal cast, comprising Silambarasan, Priyanka Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, has already wrapped up dubbing for the expansive eight-minute glimpse, composer Anirudh Ravichander’s background score lingers as the final missing piece. Additionally, Vetri Maaran has completed his signature voice-over narration, which is designed to set the narrative stage and officially tie the film’s narrative fabric into the fan-favorite Vada Chennai cinematic universe.
The bottleneck centers largely around the soundtrack. The filmmaking unit has reportedly been waiting on Anirudh to deliver the finalized score over the past week. However, given that the composer's wedding is scheduled for later this month, the producers have chosen to navigate his tight schedule respectfully without rushing the creative process.To meet the original timeline, veteran producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu reportedly suggested utilizing temp tracks or recycling background scores from previous promotional material. Nevertheless, both Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan firmly vetoed the temporary fix, insisting on waiting for Anirudh’s custom composition to ensure the sequence delivers its maximum dramatic punch.
Under the revised strategy, the makers plan to align the promo's release with the theatrical arrival of Train on December 4. Rather than limiting the premiere to a restricted run, the team seeks to mount a massive launch across more than 1,000 screens globally, including key international markets, a colossal step up from the modest 100-screen showcase initially envisioned for Diwali.
While official confirmation regarding the December launch window and exact screen count is still pending from the studio, Arasan remains one of the most anticipated Tamil projects in production, marking Vetri Maaran's maiden collaboration with Silambarasan.