'Cannot Even Take Simple Catch': Shubman Gill Slammed For Dropping Daryl Mitchell As Rahul Looks On In Disbelief | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Indian captain Shubman Gill faced fierce online backlash after dropping a regulation catch off bowler Anshul Kamboj to grant Daryl Mitchell a crucial lifeline, leaving wicketkeeper KL Rahul completely stunned during the second match played against New Zealand cricket team

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Shubman Gill dropped Daryl Mitchell as Rahul looks on in disbelief
Shubman Gill dropped Daryl Mitchell as Rahul looks on in disbelief | Photo: SonyLiv (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • Indian captain Shubman Gill put down a straightforward catch, giving New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell a lifeline during the 2nd ODI

  • Wicketkeeper KL Rahul and the bowling attack were left visibly shocked in disbelief

  • Fans and internet users heavily criticised Gill online, expressing disbelief that such an easy chance could be put down

India wicketkeeper KL Rahul was left stunned following a dropped catch by captain Shubman Gill during the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

The incident occurred during the 17th over of New Zealand's innings on Saturday, November 7. Anshul Kamboj, bowling his fifth over, delivered a back-of-length ball on the second delivery. Daryl Mitchell attempted to muscle it toward the leg side, only to top-edge a skier toward mid-off where Shubman Gill was stationed.

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI

Gill had plenty of time to judge and settle under the ball. However, despite getting into position and attempting the catch with both hands, the ball slipped through, giving Mitchell a reprieve on 21 off 34 balls.

Following the lapse, the camera panned to KL Rahul, who looked visibly stunned as Mitchell—who had already begun walking toward the pavilion—stopped in his tracks.

Had Gill completed the catch, India would have pushed New Zealand further onto the back foot, with the visitors already struggling at 45 for 3.

Internet users slammed Gill for dropping the catch, with many expressing disbelief that such an easy chance could be put down.

Related Content
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, with teammates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand - (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
Veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj bowls during the Indian team's net session. - BCCI
India's Shubman Gill bats during the one day cricket international against New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. - | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill (L-R) - | Photo: X/@BCCI (Left)

One user wrote, "Shubman Gill - The Captain of India - cannot even take a simple catch."

Another user cheekily added that bowler Anshul Kamboj would have been furious if anyone other than the captain had dropped it.

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