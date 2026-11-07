Indian captain Shubman Gill put down a straightforward catch, giving New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell a lifeline during the 2nd ODI
Wicketkeeper KL Rahul and the bowling attack were left visibly shocked in disbelief
Fans and internet users heavily criticised Gill online, expressing disbelief that such an easy chance could be put down
India wicketkeeper KL Rahul was left stunned following a dropped catch by captain Shubman Gill during the second ODI between India and New Zealand.
The incident occurred during the 17th over of New Zealand's innings on Saturday, November 7. Anshul Kamboj, bowling his fifth over, delivered a back-of-length ball on the second delivery. Daryl Mitchell attempted to muscle it toward the leg side, only to top-edge a skier toward mid-off where Shubman Gill was stationed.
Gill had plenty of time to judge and settle under the ball. However, despite getting into position and attempting the catch with both hands, the ball slipped through, giving Mitchell a reprieve on 21 off 34 balls.
Following the lapse, the camera panned to KL Rahul, who looked visibly stunned as Mitchell—who had already begun walking toward the pavilion—stopped in his tracks.
Had Gill completed the catch, India would have pushed New Zealand further onto the back foot, with the visitors already struggling at 45 for 3.
Internet users slammed Gill for dropping the catch, with many expressing disbelief that such an easy chance could be put down.
One user wrote, "Shubman Gill - The Captain of India - cannot even take a simple catch."
Another user cheekily added that bowler Anshul Kamboj would have been furious if anyone other than the captain had dropped it.