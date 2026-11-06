Virat Kohli Sings 'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu' For Journalist On His 38th Birthday | WATCH

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Virat Kohli sings Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu for journalist Vimal Kumar on his 38th birthday. Watch the hilarious viral moment from India's New Zealand tour

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Virat Kohli Sings Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu For Journalist On His 38th Birthday
Virat Kohli Sings 'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu' For Journalist On His 38th Birthday Photo: X/Vimalwa
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli surprised journalist Vimal Kumar by singing a Bollywood song on his 38th birthday

  • Kohli gave a playful twist to 'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu' from Khiladi 786

  • The viral interaction took place in New Zealand ahead of the second ODI

Virat Kohli celebrated his 38th birthday on November 5, but it was a light-hearted moment with a sports journalist that caught everyone's attention. The former India captain surprised journalist and commentator Vimal Kumar with an impromptu rendition of the popular Bollywood song 'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu' from Akshay Kumar's film Khiladi 786.

A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Kohli's fun-loving personality away from the cricket field. The incident took place in New Zealand, where the Indian team is currently preparing for the second ODI against the hosts.

Virat Kohli's Musical Surprise for Journalist Vimal Kumar

The viral video shows Kohli walking out of a practice session in New Zealand with his cricket kit bag hanging over his shoulders. As soon as he spotted Vimal Kumar waiting outside the ground, the batting star broke into a song.

Kohli sang, "Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu, Angaaron Par Hain Armaan. O Vimalwa!"

The funniest part of the interaction was Kohli's playful twist to the original lyrics. Instead of singing 'Balma', as featured in the original song, he replaced it with 'Vimalwa', making the moment even more entertaining.

The Indian batter then warmly greeted the journalist with a hug before engaging in a brief conversation. Vimal later shared the video on his social media account, describing it as a birthday surprise he would cherish for a long time.

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"Not every day you get an impromptu musical performance from Virat Kohli! A little birthday surprise that I'll cherish for a long, long time," Vimal wrote.

The video quickly attracted attention, with fans enjoying Kohli's humorous side and his friendly equation with the journalist.

Virat Kohli Celebrates 38th Birthday Ahead of New Zealand ODI

Kohli turned 38 on November 5, with wishes pouring in from fans, teammates and the cricket fraternity. The birthday celebrations came during India's ongoing tour of New Zealand.

The former India captain will be looking to continue his impressive form in the five-match ODI series after scoring a match-winning 74 in the opening encounter at Auckland. India secured a five-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

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