L&DO Takes Possession of 39.5 Acres at Race Course Air Force Station in Delhi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday formally handed over 39.5 acres of land at Race Course Air Force Station, which housed its sports complex, to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), a source in the government establishment told Outlook.
The handing or taking over took place on “as is where is” basis.
Another source said that a joint survey will be conducted by the Defence Estate Office, the Indian Air Force and Land and Development Office to determine if there is any increase or decrease in the land parcel.
The land-owning agency, which works under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, had sought a contiguous portion of 39.9 acres, of which 39.5 acres has now been handed over to it.
It is the latest step in the Centre’s effort to take back prime government land in the national capital.
It lies close to the prime minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg and includes a golf course, a swimming pool and badminton courts, besides other sports facilities.
The handover comes days after the complex was shut when the L&DO moved to reclaim the land. The closure also upset a long-standing IAF custom, the “golfing-out” ceremony held for an outgoing air chief. The former air chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retired on October 31, could not hold the event at the facility.
In the days before his retirement, Singh had reportedly written to the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, urging him to step in and reconsider the decision.
According to reports, he pointed to the operational importance of the station and the infrastructure it supports, including facilities for personnel posted at Air Headquarters.
The IAF had also raised concerns about the station’s role in countering aerial threats, including those from unmanned aerial systems.
Wider Drive Around Lok Kalyan Marg
The IAF land is one of several parcels near Lok Kalyan Marg, formerly Race Course Road, that the government is recovering. They were leased to private bodies or occupied by institutions for decades.
Delhi Race Club
In August, the L&DO took possession of about 53.24 acres held by the club and handed it to the Central Public Works Department. The government said it needed the land for a public purpose.
Jaipur Polo Ground
In June, the Centre took over the 15.20-acre ground after the Indian Polo Association failed to get relief from the courts against eviction. The government cited public purpose, governance and defence infrastructure needs.
Delhi Gymkhana Club
The Centre terminated the club’s lease on its 27-acre premises in May. The club has challenged the decision in the Delhi High Court, where the matter is pending.
The L&DO had issued eviction notices in 2017 for several properties in the area, including the Air Force Sports Complex, the Jaipur Polo Ground, Old Willingdon Camp and the Santushti shopping complex. The process stayed largely dormant until the recent push.
The government has cited public purpose, institutional requirements and defence infrastructure as reasons for recovering some of the parcels. It has not publicly outlined how individual properties will be used.