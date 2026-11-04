Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit paid a courtesy call on Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.
He assumed charge as the 29th Chief of Air Staff on October 31, succeeding Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh.
Dixit outlined his vision for the force under his 'VAYU' framework, focusing on Vigilance, Aatmanirbharta, Yukti, and Unity.
The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, called upon Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.
“Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhawan,” the vice-president's office said in a post on X.
The air officer assumed charge as the 29th Chief of Air Staff on October 31, succeeding Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who superannuated the same day.
Restoring the Indian Air Force's sanctioned fighter squadron strength, accelerating indigenous programmes like the Tejas and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and strengthening tri-services synergy will be his top priorities, the Air Chief Marshal said on Sunday.
He also outlined his core focus areas under the acronym VAYU, defining his vision as ‘Vigilance’ and operational readiness, ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance), ‘Yukti’ (tactical innovation), and ‘Unity’ of effort across the tri-services.