Keralam Guv Meets President Droupadi Murmu

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Newly sworn-in Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur held a courtesy and official discussion with President Droupadi Murmu regarding the state's progress and development initiatives

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President of India Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • The leaders discussed key administrative developments and state progress in Keralam.

  • The meeting marks a major official engagement following Mathur's appointment as Governor.

Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur held discussions with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Various issues related to the progress and development of Keralam were discussed during the meeting, official sources said.

Mathur was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam last month.

He hails from Bedal village in Bali tehsil of Pali district in Rajasthan. He graduated from Rajasthan University and entered public life as an RSS pracharak.

He subsequently served as BJP general secretary in charge of Gujarat and as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Mathur succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.

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