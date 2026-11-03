Two Bodies Recovered From Uttarakhand Trek Route After Avalanche, Six Missing

An SDRF-NIM team recovered two bodies near Kedar Kharak after an avalanche struck the Kedartal trek on October 29.
The bodies, a man and a woman, have not yet been identified.
Eight people went missing after the slide; four support staff returned to Gangotri on October 30.
Search teams on Tuesday found the bodies of two people from an eight-member group that went missing after an avalanche struck the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on October 29, officials said.
A joint State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) team located the bodies near Kedar Kharak, a campsite at about 4,000 metres.
The bodies, one male and one female, have not yet been identified, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain said.
“The joint SDRF and NIM team informed us via satellite phone that they recovered two bodies, one male and one female, during searches. The recovered bodies are yet to be identified,” Gusain said.
The team stopped searching around 3pm and returned to its base camp. It will resume the operation on Wednesday. Rescuers have also prepared an alternative helipad near the avalanche site to support the search, Gusain said as reported by Hindustan Times.
Officials said the team recovered tents and equipment bags near Kedar Kharak. A 10-member SDRF-NIM unit was flown to the campsite on Monday.
The missing group comprised five men from West Bengal, two women from Uttar Pradesh and a local guide from Uttarkashi. The avalanche struck as they descended from Kedartal, a glacial lake at 15,485 feet.
The 12-member expedition—seven trekkers and five support staff—left Gangotri on October 27 and was due to finish the trek two days later. Four support staff made it back to Gangotri on October 30 after losing contact with the other eight during the avalanche.
“When the trekking agency, Soul Seeker, alerted us, rescue teams were immediately mobilised,” Gusain said.
SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said adverse weather was hampering the search and rescue operation.