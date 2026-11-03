IPL 2027 Trade Window: PBKS Consider Swap Deal With LSG To Send Australian All-Rounder In Exchange For Indian Pacer

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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An Australian all-rounder and an Indian bowler are at the centre of reported trade talks between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 20th IPL season, with Punjab eyeing a left-arm pace option

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IPL 2027 Trade Window Marcus Stoinis Mohsin Khan Swap Deal PBKS LSG
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings are exploring a trade involving Marcus Stoinis and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan

  • The reported move is being discussed ahead of the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League

  • Punjab bought Stoinis for Rs 11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction after outbidding Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings

Marcus Stoinis could be on the move again. Punjab Kings are exploring a trade with Lucknow Super Giants involving left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan.

The move is being discussed ahead of the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League. It would involve one of Punjab’s Australia all-rounders and a highly-rated fast bowler whom Punjab team management reportedly see as a strong option when fit.

If it goes through, the trade would reshape both squads. Punjab would add a left-arm pace option, while Lucknow would bring back a player they previously let go at auction.

Punjab's Stoinis Record

Punjab paid Rs 11 crore for Stoinis at the IPL 2025 mega auction in November 2024. They outbid Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, while Lucknow did not use their Right to Match option.

His first season with Punjab was mixed. In IPL 2025, Stoinis scored 160 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 186. His highest score was 44*. He also took one wicket in nine bowling innings.

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He improved in IPL 2026. Stoinis made 216 runs in 13 games at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 180. He hit 11 sixes and one fifty, with a highest score of 62*. He also took two wickets in four bowling innings, though his economy rate was 12.51.

One innings stood out. Against Rajasthan Royals, Stoinis hammered an unbeaten 62 off 22 balls with six sixes, his best performance of the 2026 season.

Mohsin's Rise

Punjab’s interest in Mohsin comes from his early impact with Lucknow. Lucknow signed the left-arm pacer for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February 2022.

Before that, Mohsin had been part of the Mumbai Indians squad. He did not play an IPL game for them.

He broke through in IPL 2022. Mohsin took 14 wickets in nine games at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 5.97. His best figures were 4/16 against Delhi Capitals, a spell that helped Lucknow win by six runs. He also had a bowling strike rate of 14.14 and emerged as one of the standout young pacers of the season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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