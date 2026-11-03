Why Michael Vaughan Believes The 2027 Ashes Will Be England's Easiest Test Series? Know Reason

Michael Vaughan believes the 2027 Ashes will be England's easiest upcoming Test series
Vaughan considers South Africa away and Bangladesh away tougher challenges
England have not lost a home Ashes series to Australia since 2001, according to Vaughan
England's upcoming Test schedule could present several challenges, but former captain Michael Vaughan believes the 2027 Ashes might actually be the most manageable assignment for Ben Stokes and his team. With demanding overseas tours and tricky conditions awaiting England, Vaughan has offered a rather unexpected assessment of their upcoming fixtures.
The former England skipper feels playing Australia at home could be a more favourable proposition than travelling to face South Africa or Bangladesh, despite the Ashes' reputation as one of cricket's fiercest rivalries. His comments have added another talking point ahead of England's packed Test calendar.
Michael Vaughan Explains Why 2027 Ashes Could Be England's Easiest Series
Speaking on the Stick to Cricket Podcast, Vaughan compared England's upcoming assignments and backed the home Ashes as their easiest challenge.
"England plays South Africa for three, Bangladesh for two away," Vaughan said on the podcast.
"From what I see already, I think the Aussie series next summer, the five here in the UK. I think of those three series, it (the Ashes) the easiest."
Vaughan believes England's overseas challenges could prove significantly more demanding, particularly against South Africa, whom he considers the world's best team.
"South Africa away from home, they are the best team in the world, Bangladesh in their own backyard, two Tests on dusty ones, we are not picking our best spinner… and then Australia at home," he added.
Australia's Ashes Challenge Comes With Home Advantage for England
Vaughan also highlighted England's impressive historical record in home Ashes series as a major reason behind his assessment.
"We haven’t lost against Australia here in the UK since 2001. I am not wrong. That’s the easiest of the three series," he said.
England's 2027 home Ashes campaign is scheduled to feature five Tests, beginning at Trent Bridge on June 18 before travelling to Lord's, Edgbaston, the Utilita Bowl and the Kia Oval.
While home conditions could provide England with an advantage, Australia remain formidable opponents. Vaughan's comments reflect a comparison of England's upcoming challenges rather than a prediction of an easy Ashes victory.