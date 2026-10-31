Rickelton And Mulder Ton Up As South Africa Dominate Day 4 Of 3rd Test Against Australia In Cape Town

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Day 4 of the series-deciding 3rd Test in Cape Town belonged to South Africa, who engineered a stellar fightback to post 387 in their second innings and set Australia a target of 288. Resuming at 140/4, the hosts were anchored by brilliant twin centuries from wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton (101) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (115).   The duo put on a mammoth 154-run stand for the sixth wicket, grinding down the Australian attack on a deteriorating Newlands pitch. Though a flurry of late wickets and run-outs briefly threatened to halt the Proteas' momentum, Mulder's counter-attacking knock ensured South Africa built a formidable total before being bowled out late in the day. Mitchell Starc (3/65) was the pick of the Australian bowlers. Staring down a tricky fourth-innings chase on a spinning track, Australia were left with an uphill task entering the final day.

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Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder, left, congratulates teammate Kagiso Rabada at the end of play on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Kagiso Rabada SA vs AUS 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada plays a shot as Australia's Alex Carey looks on, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada congratulates Wiaan Mulder as he scores hundred on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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SA vs AUS 3rd Test Match Wiaan Mulder
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder follows the ball as he plays a shot on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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SA vs AUS 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Simon Harmer dismissed by Australia's Nathan Lyon as Alex Carey and Travis Head look on, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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AUS vs SA 3rd Test Match Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen plays a shot as Australia's Matt Renshaw looks on, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Ryan Rickelton AUS vs SA 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates his hundred with his teammate Wiaan Mulder, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Wiaan Mulde Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder acknowledges the crowd after scoring fifty as Australia's Matt Renshaw looks on, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, tosses a ball to Mitchell Starc, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Ryan Rickelton Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates his fifty on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne look on, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Matthew Breetzke Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Matthew Breetzke plays a shot on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog

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