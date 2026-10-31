Rickelton And Mulder Ton Up As South Africa Dominate Day 4 Of 3rd Test Against Australia In Cape Town

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 October 2026 5:54 pm

Day 4 of the series-deciding 3rd Test in Cape Town belonged to South Africa, who engineered a stellar fightback to post 387 in their second innings and set Australia a target of 288. Resuming at 140/4, the hosts were anchored by brilliant twin centuries from wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton (101) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (115). The duo put on a mammoth 154-run stand for the sixth wicket, grinding down the Australian attack on a deteriorating Newlands pitch. Though a flurry of late wickets and run-outs briefly threatened to halt the Proteas' momentum, Mulder's counter-attacking knock ensured South Africa built a formidable total before being bowled out late in the day. Mitchell Starc (3/65) was the pick of the Australian bowlers. Staring down a tricky fourth-innings chase on a spinning track, Australia were left with an uphill task entering the final day.