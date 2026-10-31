Sanju Samson Funds Kerala Sprinter TM Atul’s Entire Athletics Career After Record 100m Gold In Kozhikode

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Kerala’s fastest school sprinter TM Atul said on Saturday that Sanju Samson funds his entire athletics career after the teenager won gold in the senior boys’ 100m at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode. Atul set a meet record of 10.63 seconds, and Samson called from New Zealand to congratulate him

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Sanju Samson Helps Kerala Sprinter TM Atul Athletics
Sanju Samson decided to support TM Atul after watching his record-breaking runs at last year’s school meet in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • TM Atul won gold in the senior boys’ 100m at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode with a record 10.63 seconds

  • Sanju Samson funds Atul’s training, travel, diet and athletic kit through his foundation

  • Samson decided to support Atul after watching his record-breaking runs at last year’s school meet in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s fastest school sprinter TM Atul has revealed that Sanju Samson funds his entire athletics career. The teenager won gold in the 100m in record time at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode.

Atul clocked 10.63 seconds in the senior boys’ 100m to set a new meet record. Soon after the race, Samson called him from New Zealand to congratulate him. The sponsorship covers the young athlete’s full training and competition needs as his rise gathers pace.

Sponsorship And Backing

Samson’s foundation pays for Atul’s training expenses, travel costs, dietary needs and athletic kit, including spikes and jerseys. That support now stretches across Atul’s full athletics programme.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman decided to back Atul after watching his record-breaking runs at last year’s school athletics meet in Thiruvananthapuram. Those performances appear to have convinced Samson to step in early and support his progress.

The backing has already gone beyond routine costs. Samson also funded Atul’s flight tickets to compete at the World School Athletics Meet in Goa.

Record-Breaking Rise Continues

Atul studies at DVHSS Charamangalam in Cherthala. He hails from Mararikulam and comes from a modest family background.

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His father, Martin, works as a fisherman. Under Kerala Sports Council coach Sam Ji, Atul has kept breaking records on the track.

His rise started before this latest gold. Last year in the junior category, Atul set records in the 100m with 10.81 seconds and in the 200m with 21.87 seconds.

Call From New Zealand

Samson is in New Zealand for the ongoing T20 series, and he impressed in the opening match with a 67-run half-century, The Indian Express reported.

Even with that schedule, Samson took time out to speak to Atul after the sprint win. Atul was delighted to receive a call directly from the World Cup hero.

A celebration is now being planned. Reports indicate the Sanju Samson Foundation is preparing a special felicitation ceremony to honour Atul’s achievement.

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