Sanju Samson Funds Kerala Sprinter TM Atul’s Entire Athletics Career After Record 100m Gold In Kozhikode

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 31 October 2026 4:31 pm

Kerala’s fastest school sprinter TM Atul said on Saturday that Sanju Samson funds his entire athletics career after the teenager won gold in the senior boys’ 100m at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode. Atul set a meet record of 10.63 seconds, and Samson called from New Zealand to congratulate him

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 31 October 2026 4:31 pm

Sanju Samson decided to support TM Atul after watching his record-breaking runs at last year’s school meet in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil