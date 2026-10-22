Samson, Iyer Power Record-Breaking Chase As India Beat New Zealand In High-Scoring 1st T20I At Christchurch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Powered by explosive starts from Sanju Samson and crucial middle-order runs from captain Shreyas Iyer, India pulled off a record-breaking chase of 226 at Hagley Oval with four wickets in hand

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026 match report
India registered the highest successful run chase at Hagley Oval. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India registered the highest successful run chase at Hagley Oval, knocking off New Zealand's 225/4 with four wickets

  • Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 82 set up a massive total for the hosts, but explosive knockss from Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer kept India ahead

  • The thriller gives India a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series

India won the first T20I by four wickets with two balls to spare, recording the highest successful second-innings total at Hagley Oval

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl. The decision looked questionable as New Zealand piled up 225 for 4. Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs added 73 for the fourth wicket, and Phillips finished unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls. Jacobs struck 31 off 16 and cleared the rope off his first ball, a straight six off Arshdeep Singh. Finn Allen’s 45 off 24 had given the innings its early thrust.

India’s reply began in similar style. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson raced to 50 in 3.2 overs, with Abhishek opening with a six off the first ball and Samson mauling Matt Henry. Samson brought up a rapid half-century before the spinners struck. By the 10th over, India were 119 for 3 after Abhishek, Samson and Tilak Varma fell, and Mitchell Santner soon removed Ishan Kishan.

Iyer then took charge. Lockie Ferguson removed Axar Patel for 24 off 14, but the captain kept India ahead of the rate. He fell for 42 off 28 balls, and India finished on 230 for 6 in 19.4 overs.

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The result was a welcome start after a hectic schedule. India arrived in Christchurch straight from a home series, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar making his international return and Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya absent. The conditions were also tough, with a late local start and dew expected to make the ball difficult to grip

India lead the five-match series 1-0

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