Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl. The decision looked questionable as New Zealand piled up 225 for 4. Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs added 73 for the fourth wicket, and Phillips finished unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls. Jacobs struck 31 off 16 and cleared the rope off his first ball, a straight six off Arshdeep Singh. Finn Allen’s 45 off 24 had given the innings its early thrust.