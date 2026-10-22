Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing? Check India's Playing XI In 1st T20I Against New Zealand

"[Takeaways from the WI series] Well, a lot of positives, honestly, especially in our batting. I think scoring 230, 250 in almost every alternate game, it was a plus for us. And also bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl on smaller ground and flat wickets, but boys showed a lot of character and that is the same attitude and approach we want to come here with. We've got two changes. So Reddy comes in for Dube and Mayank comes in for Prince," Shreyas concluded.