India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar In, No Place For Soooryavanshi; India Opt To Bowl

IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India's Playing XI!
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India's Playing XI!
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
Mayank comes in for Prince, with Nitish also coming in for Dube.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India Win Toss!
"We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order," said Santner.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India Win Toss!
India have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
"We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in," Shreyas said after the toss.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India's T20I Record In New Zealand!
Total Matches Played: 12
India Won: 6
New Zealand Won: 5
Tied: 1
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Head-To-Head In T20I!
Total Matches: 31
India Won: 19
New Zealand Won: 11
Tied: 1
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Weather & Pitch Conditions!
The pitch at the Hagley Oval favours bowlers to an extent with an average score of 153, which can be considered decent, keeping the recently concluded India vs West Indies series in mind, where 220+ scores were breached regularly.
|Total Matches Played
|15
|Average Score
|153
|Average 1st Innings Score
|161
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|145
|Highest Team Total
|236/4
|Lowest Team Total
|91
|Most Runs By A Player
|Devon Conway (332)
|Highest Individual Score
|99* (Devon Conway)
|Most Wickets
|12 (Tim Southee & Ish Sodhi)
|Best Bowling Figures
|4/14 (Jacob Duffy)
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Weather & Pitch Conditions!
The match will played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. As per the local time the match is scheduled to start at 8 PM, which makes the conditions a bit tricky for the Indian side.
Mitchell Santner has already warned the Indian side of the cold conditions New Zealand can provide, and the late start will make it hard for Indian batters as a bit of extra bounce and nip can come into play.
Dew is also expected to kick in, making the toss a bit more crucial as it will be hard to grip the ball in the latter half of the game.
The weather forecast for Thursday points towards mostly sunny conditions in Christchurch, with a predicted high of around 24°C and a low of approximately 11°C. Weather Atlas puts the chance of precipitation at about 6%, with no measurable rainfall expected
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Streaming!
The first match between India and New Zealand will start at 12:30 PM IST, and fans can enjoy the live action by tuning in to Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Squads!
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner. Clarkson and Tickner replaced the injured Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Bhuvi's Return!
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Greetings!
Helloooooo, Outlook Sports readers! How are we doing today? We’re doing fantastic and looking forward to Bhuvi’s return. (Could be a little biased here, or maybe not. Just kidding, just kidding!) Stay tuned for all the live updates from India vs New Zealand. We have plenty to look forward to!