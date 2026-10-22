India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar In, No Place For Soooryavanshi; India Opt To Bowl

IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Catch all the play-by-play updates from India vs New Zealand in the first T20 International on Thursday, 22 October, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Santner posing with the trophy ahead of the India vs New Zealand 5-match T20I series

Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Santner posing with the trophy ahead of the India vs New Zealand 5-match T20I series X/Blackcaps

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20 International between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, 22 October. India have had little time to recover from a packed schedule, travelling from the Asian Games in Japan to a five-match home series before heading to New Zealand just days after their final match in Bengaluru. With Shreyas Iyer leading the side, the visitors face the challenge of adapting quickly to unfamiliar conditions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the international fold, while the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya leaves India with selection and balance questions to answer. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of home conditions, with early-season pitches potentially offering assistance to the seamers. The match begins at 12:30 PM IST (8 PM local time). Stay tuned for NZ vs IND live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2026, 12:23:55 pm IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India's Playing XI! 🚨 Toss 🚨 #TeamIndia have won the toss and elected to bowl in the 1️⃣st T20I. Here's a look at the Playing XI 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ADfFnxXGzz #NZvIND https://t.co/B70ADmwdHI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2026

22 Oct 2026, 12:07:50 pm IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India's Playing XI! India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav Mayank comes in for Prince, with Nitish also coming in for Dube. New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

22 Oct 2026, 12:05:50 pm IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India Win Toss! "We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order," said Santner.

22 Oct 2026, 12:03:41 pm IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India Win Toss! India have won the toss and opt to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in," Shreyas said after the toss.

22 Oct 2026, 12:00:06 pm IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: India's T20I Record In New Zealand! Total Matches Played: 12

India Won: 6

New Zealand Won: 5

Tied: 1

22 Oct 2026, 11:54:51 am IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Head-To-Head In T20I! Total Matches: 31

India Won: 19

New Zealand Won: 11

Tied: 1

22 Oct 2026, 11:40:12 am IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Weather & Pitch Conditions! The pitch at the Hagley Oval favours bowlers to an extent with an average score of 153, which can be considered decent, keeping the recently concluded India vs West Indies series in mind, where 220+ scores were breached regularly. Total Matches Played 15 Average Score 153 Average 1st Innings Score 161 Average 2nd Innings Score 145 Highest Team Total 236/4 Lowest Team Total 91 Most Runs By A Player Devon Conway (332) Highest Individual Score 99* (Devon Conway) Most Wickets 12 (Tim Southee & Ish Sodhi) Best Bowling Figures 4/14 (Jacob Duffy)

22 Oct 2026, 11:36:33 am IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Weather & Pitch Conditions! The match will played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. As per the local time the match is scheduled to start at 8 PM, which makes the conditions a bit tricky for the Indian side. Mitchell Santner has already warned the Indian side of the cold conditions New Zealand can provide, and the late start will make it hard for Indian batters as a bit of extra bounce and nip can come into play. Dew is also expected to kick in, making the toss a bit more crucial as it will be hard to grip the ball in the latter half of the game. The weather forecast for Thursday points towards mostly sunny conditions in Christchurch, with a predicted high of around 24°C and a low of approximately 11°C. Weather Atlas puts the chance of precipitation at about 6%, with no measurable rainfall expected

22 Oct 2026, 11:36:33 am IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Streaming! The first match between India and New Zealand will start at 12:30 PM IST, and fans can enjoy the live action by tuning in to Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

22 Oct 2026, 11:20:44 am IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Squads! India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner. Clarkson and Tickner replaced the injured Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes.

22 Oct 2026, 11:17:54 am IST IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: Bhuvi's Return! Coming Soon 🎬 Bhuvneshwar Kumar in #TeamIndia colours...again 🇮🇳 #NZvIND | @BhuviOfficial https://t.co/O7Wrkr5cFK — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2026