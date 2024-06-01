  1. HOME
Name: Mark Sinclair Chapman

Born: 27th June 1994, in Hongkong

Mark Chapman hails from Hong Kong but represents New Zealand in international cricket. He is a left-handed batsman who bowls occasional slow left-arm orthodox spin. Chapman's cricketing journey began in Hong Kong, where he played age-group cricket. He represented the Hong Kong under-19 team at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup at the age of 15. Chapman made his World Cricket League debut for Hong Kong in the 2011 Division Three tournament against the USA at the age of 16. Chapman's domestic career has been equally impressive. He made his first-class debut for Auckland in the 2015–16 Plunket Shield. As a holder of dual citizenship with New Zealand and Hong Kong, he is not considered an overseas player in domestic cricket.

In the final of the 2011 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament, Chapman top-scored for Hong Kong with an unbeaten 70, helping the team claim the title and earn promotion to the 2011 World Cricket League Division Two. He made his List A debut for Hong Kong against Uganda during the Division Two tournament.

Chapman made his T20 debut for Hong Kong against Italy on 15 November 2013 during the 2013 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier. He was named in Hong Kong's squad for the 2014 ICC World Twenty20, the country's first appearance in a major ICC tournament.

In November 2015, Chapman was selected as vice-captain of Hong Kong's squad for two World Cricket League fixtures against the UAE, both of which held ODI status. On his ODI debut, he scored an unbeaten 124 off 116 balls, becoming the first Hong Kong player to score an ODI century and the first player from an associate nation to score a century on ODI debut.

Chapman was named as the vice-captain of the Hong Kong side for the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2016 Asia Cup Qualifier.

In February 2018, Chapman was added to New Zealand's T20I squad for their Trans-Tasman tri-series against Australia and England. He made his T20I debut for New Zealand against England, becoming the sixth cricketer to play T20Is for two international teams. Chapman was also named to New Zealand's ODI squad as a cover for the injured Kane Williamson.

On 28 February 2018, he made his ODI debut for New Zealand against England, becoming the tenth cricketer to play ODIs for two international teams. In August 2021, Chapman was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He is the first player to have scored 50 or more runs in T20Is for two different countries.

On April 2023, Chapman was selected for the T20I series against Pakistan. In the fifth T20I, he scored an unbeaten 104, leveling the series at 2-2. His innings made him the top scorer of the series, and he was awarded the Player of the Series.

In January 2018, Chapman scored his first century in a Twenty20 match, batting for Auckland against Canterbury in the 2017–18 Super Smash. He was the leading run-scorer in the 2017–18 Ford Trophy, with 480 runs in eight matches for Auckland.

In March 2020, during the 2019–20 Plunket Shield season, Chapman and Joe Carter became the first pair of batsmen to score centuries in both innings of the same match in the Plunket Shield's history.

Chapman's international career has been marked by several milestones and achievements. He has represented two different nations, Hong Kong and New Zealand, across all three formats of the game. His ability to contribute as a left-handed batsman and occasional spinner has made him a versatile asset for both teams.

