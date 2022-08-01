Monday, Aug 01, 2022
SCO Vs NZ, One-Off ODI: Mark Chapman’s Unbeaten Ton Powers New Zealand To 7-Wicket Win Vs Scotland

Chasing Scotland’s 306, New Zealand rode on Mark Chapman’s 101 not out to overhaul the target with 25 balls remaining.

Mark Chapman in action en route to his century against Scotland in the only ODI.
Mark Chapman in action en route to his century against Scotland in the only ODI.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 11:56 am

Mark Chapman hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand powered to a seven-wicket win in the only ODI over Scotland with 25 balls remaining. New Zealand have earlier defeated Scotland in the T20 international series. (More Cricket News)

Chapman, who finished on 101 not out off 75 balls, mounted an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 175 with Daryl Mitchell to ease the tourists to their target with 25 balls to spare at the Grange Cricket Club in the one-off ODI match.

New Zealand finished on 307-3 in 45.5 overs in reply to Scotland's 306 in 49.4 overs. Openers Martin Guptill and Finn Allen got the Kiwis' reply off to a solid start with contributions of 47 and 50 respectively, but it was Chapman and Mitchell who provided the impetus despite Michael Leask's return of 2-46 in eight overs.

They came together at the start of the 25th over with the score on 132-3 and Chapman's knock, which included seven sixes and six fours, and an unbeaten 74 from Mitchell saw them home. Matthew Cross and Leask had earlier produced a middle-order fightback to keep the Scots in the game.

SCO Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Martin Guptill Goes Past Rohit Sharma As Highest Run-getter; New Zealand Win

The pair had put on 92 for the sixth wicket when Cross was caught behind for 53, leaving Leask to guide the tail before he eventually fell for a fine 85, which included four sixes and nine fours, from 55 balls.

Having opted to bat, skipper Richie Berrington saw openers Kyle Coetzer and Michael Jones make it to 46 before Coetzer went for 22, soon to be followed by Callum MacLeod, Jones for 36, Berrington and Chris Greaves to leave his side on 107-5 three balls into the 25th over.

Mark Watt's 31 and 28 from Safyaan Sharif eased Scotland to 306 all out with two balls remaining with Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy both taking three wickets.

