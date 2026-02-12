Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

A 24-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions disrupted transport and public services across Kerala.
The state government declared a ‘dies-non’ for absent employees, warning of salary cuts for unauthorised absence.
KSRTC, private buses, and autorickshaws stayed off roads, severely affecting commuters and pilgrims.
The nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centre’s Labour Codes brought normal life to a near standstill across Kerala on Thursday, with transport services hit and public attendance in offices expected to remain low.
Anticipating disruption, the Kerala government declared the day as “dies-non” for government employees who fail to report for duty without valid reasons. An order issued by the General Administration Department stated that unauthorised absence on account of the strike would be treated as dies-non, and pay for the day would be withheld.
The order further clarified that no leave would be granted to teachers and government staff except in cases of personal illness, illness of close relatives, examinations, maternity leave, or other unavoidable circumstances.
Public transport bore the brunt of the strike. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and private buses remained off the roads in most parts of the state. Auto-rickshaw unions also stayed away from operations, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
“I have been waiting for a KSRTC bus since 6 am to return home after my night duty. But no buses are running. I may have to take a train instead,” a commuter in Kochi said.
Passengers arriving at railway stations from other states also faced difficulties due to the lack of connecting transport. In some areas, police arranged limited bus services to help stranded travellers reach their destinations.
With the Sabarimala temple scheduled to open for the Meenam month pooja later in the day, KSRTC officials announced that select Pampa services would operate from Thiruvananthapuram, Chengannur, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvalla to facilitate pilgrims.
In urban centres like Kochi, Metro rail services and app-based taxi operators continued functioning, offering limited relief to residents.
Police personnel were deployed across the state to maintain law and order. No major incidents of violence were reported during the morning hours. Trade unions announced that rallies and public meetings would be held in all districts as part of the protest.
The 24-hour strike is part of a larger nationwide movement opposing the implementation of the Centre’s Labour Codes, which unions allege dilute workers’ rights and weaken labour protections.