Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Action has begun at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where an in-form Nepalese team is taking on European minnows Italy in match number 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nepal enters today’s clash as firm favorites after nearly pulling off a historic upset against England. Despite falling just four runs shy of chasing 184, Rohit Paudel’s side proved their elite status. Conversely, Italy faces a must-win scenario following a demoralizing 73-run loss to Scotland in their opener. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE