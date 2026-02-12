Pohang Steelers Vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Round Of 16 First Leg Between Asian Rivals

Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka Live Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 first leg match at Pohang Steel Yard on February 12, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka live score AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 Leg 1
File photo of the Gamba Osaka players. | Photo: X/GAMBA_OFFICIAL
Welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 between Pohang Steelers and Gamba Osaka at the Pohang Steel Yard, South Korea, on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Gamba Osaka come into the knockouts having won all six of their group-stage games. The Black and Blues also won their J1 League match against Cerezo Osaka at the weekend. They face hosts Pohang Steelers, who secured qualification despite one loss and one draw in the group stage. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka, Ro16 first leg

  • Series: AFC Champions League Two 2025-26

  • Venue: Pohang Steel Yard, South Korea

  • Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

  • Time: 3:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FanCode

Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the match between Pohang Steelers and Gamba Osaka. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

