Pohang Steelers Vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Round Of 16 First Leg Between Asian Rivals

File photo of the Gamba Osaka players. | Photo: X/GAMBA_OFFICIAL

Welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 between Pohang Steelers and Gamba Osaka at the Pohang Steel Yard, South Korea, on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Gamba Osaka come into the knockouts having won all six of their group-stage games. The Black and Blues also won their J1 League match against Cerezo Osaka at the weekend. They face hosts Pohang Steelers, who secured qualification despite one loss and one draw in the group stage. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka football match right here.

12 Feb 2026, 01:59:14 pm IST Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka, Ro16 first leg

Series: AFC Champions League Two 2025-26

Venue: Pohang Steel Yard, South Korea

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode