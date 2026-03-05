Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin File Nominations for Rajya Sabha in Bihar

Summary of this article
Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, and Nitin Nabin, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday.
The nominations were submitted in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of Assembly Secretary Khyati Singh.
Earlier in the day, Kumar announced his decision to enter the Rajya Sabha, effectively bringing the curtains down on his tenure as the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state.
For Nabin, who was appointed BJP president earlier this year, the move marks his first term in Parliament. He previously served as a member of the legislative council.
Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present when the nomination papers were filed.
