Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin File Nominations for Rajya Sabha in Bihar

Kumar earlier announced his decision to enter the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of his tenure as Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Nitish Kumar files nomination papers
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah files nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, in Patna. State Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also seen. | Photo: Handout via PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar BJP president Nitin Nabin filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • For Nitin Nabin, who was appointed BJP’s Bihar president earlier this year, the nomination marks his first stint in Parliament after serving in the legislative council.

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, and Nitin Nabin, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday.

The nominations were submitted in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of Assembly Secretary Khyati Singh.

Earlier in the day, Kumar announced his decision to enter the Rajya Sabha, effectively bringing the curtains down on his tenure as the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state.

For Nabin, who was appointed BJP president earlier this year, the move marks his first term in Parliament. He previously served as a member of the legislative council.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present when the nomination papers were filed.

(with PTI inputs)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Men In Blue Set For Stern ENG Test At Wankhede

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  4. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: PM Modi Calls For Swift End To West Asia, Ukraine Conflicts

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law