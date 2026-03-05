Azim Premji University:  The Latest Campus To Buckle Under Hindu Nationalist Intimidation 

Students affiliated with ABVP stage a protest alleging an anti-Army programme at Azim Premji University Anekal Karnataka , Feb 25 (ANI): Students affiliated with ABVP smeared black ink on the University s billboard during a protest alleging an anti-Army programme at Azim Premji University, in Anekal on Tuesday.

