Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead At UC Berkeley Days After Going Missing

22-year-old postgraduate from Karnataka discovered dead in the US; Indian Consulate confirms recovery and offers full support to family

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
saketh sreenivasaiah, indian student uc berkeley, uc berkeley missing student
Sreenivasaiah was enrolled in the Master of Science programme at UC Berkeley. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 22-year-old Indian postgraduate Saketh Sreenivasaiah from Karnataka went missing on Monday while studying at UC Berkeley.

  • His body has been recovered, with his backpack containing passport and laptop found earlier in Berkeley’s Park Hills neighbourhood.

  • The Indian Consulate in San Francisco is in contact with the family and coordinating repatriation of the remains to India.

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, who had been missing since early this week, has been found dead, according to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

PTI reported that Saketh Sreenivasaiah, originally from Karnataka, disappeared on Monday. The consulate announced on Saturday (local time) via an X post that local police had confirmed the recovery of his body.

"The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah," it stated.

The consulate extended condolences to his family and noted that it stands ready to provide all necessary assistance, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. "Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services," it added.

Sreenivasaiah was enrolled in the Master of Science programme at UC Berkeley.

According to PTI, his backpack—containing his passport and laptop—was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, as reported by The Berkeley Scanner news portal.

PTI reported that local police had previously appealed for information from the public regarding Sreenivasaiah's whereabouts.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
