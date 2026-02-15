Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead At UC Berkeley Days After Going Missing

22-year-old Indian postgraduate Saketh Sreenivasaiah from Karnataka went missing on Monday while studying at UC Berkeley.
His body has been recovered, with his backpack containing passport and laptop found earlier in Berkeley’s Park Hills neighbourhood.
The Indian Consulate in San Francisco is in contact with the family and coordinating repatriation of the remains to India.
A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, who had been missing since early this week, has been found dead, according to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
"The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah," it stated.
The consulate extended condolences to his family and noted that it stands ready to provide all necessary assistance, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. "Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services," it added.
According to PTI, his backpack—containing his passport and laptop—was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, as reported by The Berkeley Scanner news portal.
PTI reported that local police had previously appealed for information from the public regarding Sreenivasaiah's whereabouts.
(With inputs from PTI)